George R.R. Martin on Elden Ring: 'It Looks Incredible' - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware are putting on the final touches to Elden Ring ahead of its February release.

George R.R. Martin, best known for writing the epic fantasy novels A Song of Ice and Fire, did some of the writing for Elden Ring, as well as helping build the world. In a new blog post he shared new details on the work he did with FromSoftware.

"A few years back, Hidetaka Miyazaki and his incredible team of game designers, the creators of the Dark Souls videogame series, reached out from Japan to ask me to help them create the backstory and history for a new game they were working on," said Martin.

He added, "Miyazaki and his team from FromSoftware were doing groundbreaking stuff with gorgeous art, and what they wanted from me was just a bit of world building: a deep, dark, resonant world to serve as a foundation for the game they planned to create. And as it happens, I love creating worlds and writing imaginary history.

"So I did my bit, and handed off to my new friends in Japan, and they took it from there. And years passed. Videogames are as big as movies these days (bigger, actually)… and take just as long to create.

"But the day of Elden Ring is finally at hand. And I’ve got to say, it looks incredible."

Elden Ring will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 25, 2022.

