Halo Infinite Debuts in 1st on the Australian Charts - Sales

by, posted 7 hours ago

Halo Infinite has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending December 12, 2021.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is up two spots to second place, while Pokémon Brilliant Diamond dropped from first to third place. Pokémon Shining Pearl remained in sixth place.

FIFA 22 and Just Dance 2022 are both down two spots to fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Halo Infinite - NEW Call of Duty: Vanguard Pokémon Brilliant Diamond FIFA 22 Just Dance 2022 Pokémon Shining Pearl NBA 2K22 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Battlefield 2042 Minecraft (NS)

