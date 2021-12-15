Aliisha: The Oblivion of Twin Goddesses Announced for Switch - News

posted 5 hours ago

Publisher PQube and developer UNDERSCORE have announced Aliisha: The Oblivion of Twin Goddesses for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in spring 2022.

Story Outline

Lisha and Aisha are twin sisters. They are born with certain characters that set them different from ordinary people. Lisha, a few seconds older than Aisha, is gifted with a highly rational mind but nearly incapable of perceiving emotions or affection. On the other hand, Aisha is very sensitive and susceptible. She loves to go on advanturous trips and often gets injured, but she cannot feel any pain.



During one trip, Aisha discovered an abandoned temple that exists in a folklore told by local people. The legend has it that all the priests served in the past at the temple are all twins. Furthermore, Aisha learns that a certain mysterious appliance in the temple can integrate the souls of twins. Eager to solve the mystery, Aisha urges Lisha to go exploring the temple together. Though not convinced, Lisha send her AI robot “AMBU” to go on the advanture with Aisha as her urge persists.



Throughout the game, Aisha and the AI robot “AMBU” explore the temple together. Players are challenged with great eye-hand synergetic skills to role-play Aisha and a cool rational mind to role-play “AMBU”.



The game will be most well played with complementary "asymmerical information" sharing and coorperation. There are multiple choices for players to make and different choices may lead to different endings. Try it out with your friends, lovers, or family members and see how well you make a team. Enjoy the unique adventure journey of Aliisha.

Game Mode

In the game, Aisha and Lisha will be controlled in their own distinctive way, so that the players will enjoy the playing experience exclusive to themselves. Furthermore, features of both Joy-Con and HD Rumble are designed to operate mechanical devices in the story. In other words, both players not only have to brainstorm to solve puzzles, but they also need to move around to pass one level and another in the ruins.

Duo Players / Adventure and Puzzle

For those who like going on an adventure like Aisha, your teammate needs to be physically agile as the game is majorly designed with motion control, only for Joy Con. On TV, you need to solve the puzzle with actual movements in real life. Your stability is the key to solving puzzles. That’s why you should team up with someone that is good at playing with a grip strengthener!

If you play the practical and tech-savvy Lisha, you play with Switch, controlling AMBU remotely. Inside the temple, you have to collect all kinds of clues about emotions. Meanwhile, you exchange clues with Aisha. The more circumspect you are, the more clues you will find. Team up with someone with eagle eyes!

Distinguished Background Music that Complements Each Other

Unlike most games with the monotonic music, our team has composed two scores, based on the twin sisters’ characteristics and uniqueness. When you play with friends or partner, you will hear two different scores that complement each other so beautifully that they reach perfection. When you play Aliisha in the duo-player mode, you will not be interfered by different BGM played in the other storyline. Meanwhile, the scores allow you to understand your character better. When you immerse yourself in the story of Aliisha, you will feel the connection and bond between the twin sisters.

Diverse Endings in Different Modes

In duo-player mode, a player is either in TV mode or handheld mode. Each player has to exchange their specific pieces of information from their character's unique perspective for completing the clues to solve the puzzle. By making diverse choices, players will enjoy further story progress and different endings.

