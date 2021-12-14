Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin New Info Details the Story, Characters, and More - News

Publisher Square Enix and developer Team Ninja have released new details for the upcoming action RPG, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. The new details introduce the story, characters Sophia, Astos, and Tiamat, and more.

The publisher will host a lice stream for the game on December 18 at 19:00 JST. You can watch it live on YouTube.

Read the details below via Gematsu:

What is Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin?

With the memory of their struggle buried deep in their hearts…

In this hardcore action RPG, Jack must face numerous challenges to bring the light of the crystals back to Cornelia, a kingdom conquered by darkness.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin features action gameplay in which players will use a wide variety of abilities at their disposal to survive furious battles and scatter foes before them.

Players can also enjoy RPG elements, collecting numerous different jobs and weapons to customize and develop their characters. The game can be enjoyed at several difficulty levels to suit one’s gameplay style.

Will restoring the crystals’ light usher in peace or a new form of darkness?

…Or perhaps something else entirely?

Characters

Sophia (voiced by Laura Post in English, Mayumi Asano in Japanese)

“I am sure I have been here before. Many times.”

A warrior who joins Jack and the others on their journey, holding the same unwavering conviction—that they must defeat Chaos.

Astos (voiced by Todd Hamberkorn in English, Youji Ueda in Japanese)

“Those who are to forge the future mustn’t be concerned with trivialities.”

The king of the dark elves, Astos lives in the Western Keep. It’s said that he knows the location of the crystals. Although possessing a certain beauty, he carries an air of pestilence. He seems to know about Jack and the others.

Tiamat (voiced by ???)

“Then come and meet your fate! Your foolish journey ends here!”

The Fiend of Wind. Attacks directly using its long necks and tail, as well as using whirlwind and tempest, wind-element attacks.

Macro Burst is a particularly powerful attack, where Tiamat’s breath radiates out from its multiple mouths.

Event Scenes

—Astos, the king of the dark elves, awaits the group in the Western Keep. He shows them a futuristic-looking map, appearing to be giving some kind of advice.

—In the place to which Astos guided the group, the Fiend of Wind—Tiamat—was lying in wait…

—Like Jack and the others, Sophia also seems to possess a black crystal…?

Battle System

Job System

You can switch instantly between two different jobs during combat. There are all kinds of possible styles of combat depending on the combination of jobs you have set.

—There are basic jobs like swordfighter and mage, as well as advanced jobs that are unlocked as you level up basic jobs. And if you level up the advanced jobs, there may be even higher-ranking jobs waiting for you…!

—You can obtain new abilities and jobs from the skill tree progression system. You can collect the job points required to obtain these abilities/jobs by defeating enemies and levelling up.

Basic Jobs

—Swordsman

Swordsman, Jack’s initial job, can equip a greatsword and excels at both guarding and attacking. Use the job’s unique action spinning slash to rotate your greatsword and perform a sweeping attack on enemies in a wide area.

—Mage

A job that employs basic elemental attacks, using a mace as a weapon. Magic can be powered up depending on the length of the casting time; for example, from Fire –> Fira –> Firaga.

—Pugilist

A job that specializes in using melee-range weapons, like claws and knuckles. The Pugilist action Explosive Fist can chain together hits on enemies and provide and increase in damage.

Locations

The Western Keep

An ancient castle bearing the stark scars of war. This place shares a deep connection with a certain sovereign; a despot skilled in cunning and artifice, who took tyranny to its extremes. Giant arrows will come flying at Jack and the others, so you’ll need to avoid these as you make your way through the keep.

Crystal Mirage

A beautiful, translucent tower that rises above the trees deep in the forest. There are many devices that react to magic, and it’s no small feat to reach the highest levels.

The Flying Fortress

As the name suggests, it’s a castle that towers high into the sky. Inside the fortress, there are lots of remnants of an advanced civilization, including mechanical contraptions. Apparently, the wind crystal can be found in the innermost area.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will launch for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store on March 18, 2022.

Digital pre-orders are now available for $59.99 for the Standard Edition and $89.99 for the Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes the Season Pass, a digital art book, and a digital mini soundtrack.

