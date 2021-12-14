Prime Matter to Publish Nightdive's System Shock Remake - News

Prime Matter announced it will publish the science-fiction first-person action adventure game remake of System Shock by developer Nightdive Studios. The remake will release for consoles and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG in 2022.

"System Shock has been a true labor of love and our goal has always been to deliver a game that is as close to perfect as we can make it," said Nightdive Studios founder and CEO Stephen Kick. "We’re excited to partner with Prime Matter to achieve that goal and see this as an important step in the growth of Nightdive Studios.

"It will allow us to offer System Shock to fans all over the world, both in digital and physical goods formats, as well as fully honor our commitments to our fans and, in particular, to our thousands of supporters on Kickstarter, without whom this game would have never been possible."

View the teaser trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Set on an abandoned space station, players have to survive a hostile environment and overcome SHODAN (Sentient Hyper-Optimized Data Access Network), a malevolent AI hellbent on humanity’s destruction.

The new System Shock is a fully-fledged remake of the groundbreaking 1994 original, pairing its beloved core gameplay with all-new HD visuals, updated controls, an overhauled interface and remastered sounds and music.

Nightdive Studios has worked closely with many of the members of the original System Shock team, including the voice of rogue AI SHODAN—Terri Brosius—to ensure that the remake honors the legacy of the title to the utmost degree. The game’s setting, Citadel Station, is bigger and more terrifying than ever with all-new areas, traps, puzzles and secrets to uncover.

