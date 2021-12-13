Forspoken Gets Hands-On Previews - News

Publisher Square Enix and developer Luminous Productions have allowed multiple gaming website the chance to play Forspoken and several of them have posted gameplay video.

View the hands-on videos below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Today at The Game Awards, Square Enix and Luminous Productions unveiled a new trailer for the studio’s debut title, Forspoken, announcing a worldwide release date of May 24, 2022. The trailer was introduced by Forspoken star Ella Balinska, who plays protagonist Frey Holland, and actor Pollyanna McIntosh (The Walking Dead series), who has joined the cast as the ruthless Tanta Prav.

In the new trailer, fans are given a closer look at the mysterious land of Athia and meet some of its last remaining citizens. Players also learn about the impending corruption called the “Break”: a devastating miasma that relentlessly corrupts everything it touches. Frey has somehow mysteriously survived this strange phenomenon, offering Athia a beacon of hope.

New action-packed gameplay featured in the trailer showcases how Frey’s quest in Athia will take her through a variety of diverse environments where she will learn how to use magic parkour to traverse across the unknown land in a fast and fluid manner, as well as her magic abilities to battle Athia’s dangerous beasts that she will encounter on her journey, including the newly revealed Breakzombies and Jabberwock.

Players were also introduced to a new character in Forspoken—the maddened evil sorceress, Tanta Prav—who is voiced and performed by The Walking Dead‘s (TV Series) Pollyanna McIntosh.

Digital Deluxe Edition

Square Enix and Luminous Productions also revealed details of the Digital Deluxe Edition, available to pre-order from today. The Digital Deluxe Edition contains several exciting bonuses, including:

Rare Resource Kit (only included for the PlayStation 5 console Digital Deluxe Edition)

Mini Artbook (digital download)

Mini Soundtrack (digital download)

Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust prequel story downloadable content

Those who pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition will also receive the below unique gear and items to aid them in their journey through Athia:

No Limits Cloak, Symbol Combo Necklace, Trigger Happy Nails, and Crafting Starter Kit (PlayStation 5)

Elite Cloak, Spectra Combo Necklace, and Overclock Nails (PC)

Digital Standard Edition

The Digital Standard Edition is also available to pre-order from today. Players who pre-order the digital standard edition for PlayStation 5 or PC (via Steam, Epic Games Store, or Microsoft Store) will also receive the above pre-order bonus items for the respective platform at launch.

Physical Edition

The physical (disc) version of the game will also be available from participating retailers. Pre-orders of the physical (disc) version are subject to local retailer availability and schedule.

About the Game

Designed for PlayStation 5, Forspoken will harness the full power of the console and demonstrate Luminous Productions’ philosophy to provide a gaming experience like never before, fusing together the latest technology with creativity. Forspoken will launch simultaneously on PlayStation 5 and PC (via Steam, Epic Games Store, or Microsoft Store) on May 24, 2022. This title is not yet rated by the ESRB.

Forspoken will launch for PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store on May 24, 2022.

