Wizardry: The Five Ordeals Arrives December 17 in Steam Early Access - News

/ 168 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Game*Spark Publishing and developer 59studio announced Wizardry: The Five Ordeals will launch in Steam Early Access on December 17.

It was also announced the game's editor service will not be available during the launch of the Early Access version as was originally planned. The hope is to release it by the end of 2022.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to former users who were looking forward to the new editor, as well as to new users who were considering starting their own adventure sooner rather than later," said the developer. "As previously announced, the game will be launched in Early Access, as the editor is not functional for the time being and there are many items that cannot be adjusted.



"On the other hand, game still have five official scenarios, it first created for this game that can be played for dozens of hours or more each, from the Early Access launch. (but not support except japanese at launch) and this title also provide an environment drom Early Access start where players can play converted scenarios from previous versions of scenarios that existed on the official servers at no additional cost. (There is no way to translate this into English at the time of launch either) We hope you will enjoy the contents without the editor and wait until the editor is available."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles