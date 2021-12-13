Undecember Arrives in Early 2022 for PC, iOS, and Android - News

Publisher LINE Games and developer Needs Games announced the free-to-play action RPG, Undecember, will launch for PC, iOS, and Android in South Korea on January 13, 2022 and worldwide in early 2022.

Here is an overview of the game:

“Undecember” is a name of a thirteenth month in a calendar of twelve months. With the birth of the thirteenth God “Serpens,” the world of Traum is engulfed in darkness. Players will become “Rune Hunters” to stop the Evil God Serpens from resurrecting, but at the same time face the grim fate that getting rid of Serpens will also bring the demise of the other twelve good gods.

UNDECEMBER’s Goals

Anytime and Anywhere – As a Multiplatform game, UNDECEMBER will support cross-play between mobile and PC.

– As a Multiplatform game, UNDECEMBER will support cross-play between mobile and PC. Pleasure of Control – UNDECEMBER values immersive experience and the excitement of control that players will get from playing. There will be no auto-play in UNDECEMBER.

– UNDECEMBER values immersive experience and the excitement of control that players will get from playing. There will be no auto-play in UNDECEMBER. Easy and Free – UNDECEMBER offers classless system, in which players will be encouraged to experiment as they farm and craft wide variety of gears and thousands of Rune skill combinations. UNDECEMBER’s character build system will be simple and intuitive, allowing players to build and customize their characters in their own playstyles at ease.

UN-Boxing Test improvements

Optimized PC Experience – From the collected feedback from fans, the development team improved UNDECEMBER’s play experience on PC, boosting overall graphic quality and optimizing the user interface design for PC.

– From the collected feedback from fans, the development team improved UNDECEMBER’s play experience on PC, boosting overall graphic quality and optimizing the user interface design for PC. Improved Manipulation, and Controller Support – For improved manipulation, the camera angle has been modified to zoom out more, offering a larger view. Targeting has become more accurate, and for better fast-paced action, the team increased the overall movement speed and decreased skill cool down.

– For improved manipulation, the camera angle has been modified to zoom out more, offering a larger view. Targeting has become more accurate, and for better fast-paced action, the team increased the overall movement speed and decreased skill cool down. Balance Improvements – Through the test, the developers checked that the in-game Gold consumption was greater than expected, as players experimented with various character builds. After the test, the basic Gold drop rates has been boosted by 193%, and the cost has been decreased by 48% to encourage players to experiment more freely.

Contents

Campaign Mode – Players will be able to explore up to Act 10 (Episode 2) in the campaign mode when the game launches in South Korea in January 13.

– Players will be able to explore up to Act 10 (Episode 2) in the campaign mode when the game launches in South Korea in January 13. Multiplayer Mode – UNDECEMBER will offer a wide array of multiplayer contents including co-op modes like “Chaos Dungeon,” where players will team up to clear given missions and earn rewards as they challenge more difficult dungeons. Players can also hunt down imposing bosses in “Raid,” and defend against incoming enemies in “Spire of Barrier.” Competitive player-versus-player modes such as :Crusade of Glory: will also be available at launch, with the “Guild War” content to follow through upcoming updates.

Update Plans

Launch Spec – UNDECEMBER’s maximum level cap will be level 100, and there will be 240 Runes at launch point. End content “Chaos Dungeon” will have 60 normal dungeons and five boss dungeons, and will open up to 11 tiers.

– UNDECEMBER’s maximum level cap will be level 100, and there will be 240 Runes at launch point. End content “Chaos Dungeon” will have 60 normal dungeons and five boss dungeons, and will open up to 11 tiers. Updates – With updates, UNDECEMBER will introduce new contents such as new Acts, Runes, dungeons, and modes; in due process, UNDECEMBER will also continuously increase the level cap of characters and gears.

Free-to-Play, but NOT Pay-to-Win

UNDECEMBER will be free-to-play, but not pay-to-win. UNDECEMBER will launch with a battle pass offering valuable in-game items, and will present cosmetic items and convenience features that players can choose to purchase.

