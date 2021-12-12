Xbox Admits How It Handled Lionhead Was a 'Misstep' - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft has been releasing a six-part documentary series and the sixth episode of Power On: The Story of Xbox has one part on the now closed studio, Lionhead Studios.

Lionhead was founded in 1997 and is best known for the Fable and Black & White series. The studio was acquired by Microsoft in 2006 and was shutdown in 2016 following the troubled development of Fable Legends.

The team at Xbox in the segment on Lionhead admitted it was a "misstep" in how it managed the studio. It is something the team learned from.

"One of the biggest missteps that we learned from in the past was Lionhead," said Shannon Loftis, who was the General Manager of Global Games Publishing, and transcribed by IGN. "We had already published Fable 1, and it was a hit... People wanted more, and so we bought Lionhead. Those were good years.

"But after Fable 2, Kinect came along and the Fable-Kinect marriage just never really took,” she explained. “And then Fable: The Journey was a passion project for a lot of people, but I think it deviated pretty significantly from the pillars of what made Fable 1 and 2 so popular."

Sarah Bond, Head of Game Creator Experiences and Ecosystem at Xbox, added, "We acquired Lionhead in 2006, and shut it down in 2016. A couple of years later we reflected back on that experience. What did we learn, and how do we not repeat our same mistakes?"

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer added, "You acquire a studio for what they’re great at now, and your job is to help them accelerate how they do what they do, not them accelerate what you do."

The Fable series is making a return, however, this time with Xbox Game Studios' Playground Games. The developer is best known for developing the Forza Horizon series.

The new Fable game is in development for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

