Redout 2 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, Xbox one, and PC - News

/ 102 Views

by, posted 19 minutes ago

Publisher Saber Interactive and developer 34BigThings have announced anti-gravity racing game, Redout 2, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch in 2022.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The fastest racing game in the universe.

Redout 2 is a tribute to classic arcade racing games and the sequel to the critically acclaimed Redout, where racing through the dystopian wastelands of a semi-abandoned Earth is one of the galaxy’s most popular sports.

Reach impossible speeds in exhilarating futuristic races across an extensive single-player campaign and competitive multiplayer. Deep control systems, robust hovership customization and a killer soundtrack make Redout 2 the premier anti-gravity racer.

Key Features:

Speed and Control – In the tradition of Anti-Gravity racing classics like wipEout and F-Zero, experience blazing fast speeds and an intuitive driving system that makes Redout 2 a blast to pick up and play, but also rewarding for those prepared to master the super-high skill ceiling. Bend, loop and swoop through the most insane twists and jumps in racing game history.

– In the tradition of Anti-Gravity racing classics like wipEout and F-Zero, experience blazing fast speeds and an intuitive driving system that makes Redout 2 a blast to pick up and play, but also rewarding for those prepared to master the super-high skill ceiling. Bend, loop and swoop through the most insane twists and jumps in racing game history. Extensive Career Mode – Fly through hundreds of events across 36 unique racetracks – all of which are reversible! From Arena Races and Time Attacks to Last Man Standing and intense Boss Races, dart past the competition and dominate the finish line.

– Fly through hundreds of events across 36 unique racetracks – all of which are reversible! From Arena Races and Time Attacks to Last Man Standing and intense Boss Races, dart past the competition and dominate the finish line. Competitive Multiplayer – Race against others in intense 12-player online multiplayer action. Dive into fresh challenges with regularly-added custom content, alongside seasons that include unique aesthetic rewards.

– Race against others in intense 12-player online multiplayer action. Dive into fresh challenges with regularly-added custom content, alongside seasons that include unique aesthetic rewards. Comprehensive Customization – Choose from 12 distinct chassis and fully customize your own hovership with an incredible selection of propulsors, stabilizers, rudders, intercoolers, flaps, magnets, wings, spoilers, rocket engines, paints and more! Create and share your best high-speed highlights with Photo Mode.

– Choose from 12 distinct chassis and fully customize your own hovership with an incredible selection of propulsors, stabilizers, rudders, intercoolers, flaps, magnets, wings, spoilers, rocket engines, paints and more! Create and share your best high-speed highlights with Photo Mode. Jaw-Dropping Soundtrack – Featuring superstar electronic artists, including the legendary Giorgio Moroder and acclaimed talents like Zardonic and Dance with the Dead. Our music-master algorithms seamlessly and dynamically mix tracks based on real-time race data.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles