A Memoir Blue Arrives February 10, 2022 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Cloisters Interactive announced the Interactive poem, A Memoir Blue, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and iOS on February 10, 2022.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

From Cloisters Interactive, A Memoir Blue is an interactive poem about a superstar athlete and the all-encompassing love between mother and daughter.

A unique aesthetic combining hand-drawn and 3D art brings Miriam’s magical-realist journey to life, as she swims into the depths of her memories. A series of gameplay vignettes blends sacrifice and heartbreak with victory and pride as she reconnects with her inner child and deepens the love she shares with her mother.

Key Features:

Dive into Miriam’s life—step into her mind and experience her uncovered memories.

Travel through fantastic environments with elegant, unexpected puzzles in an immersive dreamlike world.

Enjoy unique surrealistic storytelling and dramatic cinematic scenes.

Experience a visual feast of light, color, and movement.

