Switch Black Friday Europe Sales Were Biggest Ever for Console - Sales

posted 14 minutes ago

Nintendo in a press release announced the Nintendo Switch had its biggest sales week ever in Europe for Black Friday week 2021. This follows the report the Switch had its best week ever in the UK.

More Nintendo Switch consoles and games were sold during the week starting November 22 than in any other week for the platform since it launched in March 2017. This is according to internal Nintendo sales data. The previous record for the was set in November 2019, according to Nintendo.

The Nintendo Switch Black Friday, which included Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three month Switch Online subscription, along with the release of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl helped drive hardware and software sales.

The Pokemon Company did announce Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl sold over six million units worldwide in its first week of release. It is a remake of the 2006 Nintendo DS games Pokémon Diamond and Pearl. It released for the Nintendo Switch on November 19.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

