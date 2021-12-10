Nintendo to Expand With New Development Building - News

Nintendo is working on expanding its development with two new office expansions in order to develop more games in-house, rather than outsourcing to third-party developers.

The first planned expansion will be in a building in Kyoto City that is currently under construction and expected to be ready to move in starting in May 2022. The rented space will be 8,500 square meters on the sixth and seventh floors. It is located right next to Nintendo's current headquarters.

Nintendo as part of Kyoto City’s Corporate Location Promotion System will be giving up to 160 million yen ($1.41 million) every year for three years to cover some of its operation costs, depending on how many employees it hires.

The second is a brand-new building that is being built on the site of Nintendo's former headquarters. It is currently the site of the Nintendo Kyoto Research Center and its Mario Club QA team. However, it has a large empty area.

