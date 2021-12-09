Saints Row Reboot and Dying Light 2 Trailers Confirmed for The Game Awards - News

/ 126 Views

by, posted 42 minutes ago

The official Twitter account for The Game Awards has revealed a new gameplay trailer for the reboot of Saints Row and a new look at Dying Light 2: Stay Human will be at this year's awards show later today.

The reboot of Saints Row is from publisher Deep Silver and developer Volition. It will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store on August 23, 2022.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is from developer Techland. It will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 4, 2022.

The Game Awards 2021 will start later today at 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 pm ET.

Looking forward to showing you a brand new gameplay trailer from @saintsrow at #TheGameAwards! Buckle up, tomorrow is gonna be a ride! pic.twitter.com/q1WbfWsnLZ — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles