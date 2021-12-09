Switch Accounted for Nearly 99% of All Consoles Sold in Japan - Sales

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 164,580 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending December 5, 2021.

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (NS) debuted in third place with sales of 36,928 units. Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition (NS) debuted in eighth place with sales of 13,348 units.

The entire top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 202,937 units sold and accounted for 98.5 percent of all consoles sold for the week. The PlayStation 5 sold 1,919 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 558 units, the 3DS sold 423 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 116 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 164,580 (1,915,268) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 40,668 (405,177) [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Nintendo, 12/03/21) – 36,928 (New) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 18,640 (6,987,075) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 18,308 (2,309,889) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 16,160 (4,169,449) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 14,728 (4,532,477) [NSW] Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition (Bandai Namco, 12/02/21) – 13,348 (New) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 9,387 (2,942,720) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 8,998 (4,215,022)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch OLED Model – 99,195 (492,172) Switch – 53,752 (17,575,223) Switch Lite – 49,990 (4,284,885) PlayStation 5 – 1,814 (997,605) Xbox Series S – 454 (52,870) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 423 (1,178,253) PlayStation 4 – 116 (7,819,013) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 105 (19,546) Xbox Series X – 104 (70,548)

