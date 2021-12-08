Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Teased for The Game Awards 2021 - News

posted 2 hours ago

Rocksteady Games Co-Founder and Creative Director Sefton Hill via Twitter has teased a new trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League might be shown during The Game Awards 2021.

"Me and the Rocksteady Games squad are getting ready to dive into the The Game Awards," said Hill via Twitter. "Can't wait to share the mayhem with you all! Good luck Geoff Keighley!"



Me and the @RocksteadyGames squad are getting ready to dive into the #TheGameAwards. Can't wait to share the mayhem with you all! Good luck @GeoffKeighley! pic.twitter.com/ZTJOhUqbZ8 — Sefton Hill (@Seftonhill) December 8, 2021

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

