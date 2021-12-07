Phil Spencer Spends 'Zero Energy' on Console Wars - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 393 Views
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview in the latest issue of Edge magazine (and transcribed by VideoGamesChronicle) was asked if Xbox is still part of console wars and he says he doesn't spend any energy thinking about it.
"I spend zero energy on 'how do I make other gaming platforms smaller so that Xbox gets bigger,'" Spencer said. "I'm more interested in the growing pie of gaming than I am our slice of the pie-eating into someone else's.
"And it's why we focus on things like cross-play and cross-saves. I think about these scenarios of why you and I maybe can't play a game together, and it shouldn't be because of the console you bought versus the console I bought."
He added, "That doesn't help the industry grow, when we put artificial barriers up on those things. Whether that means we're doing something different than the other guys, you'd have to ask them. But I'd say for us, it's not about somebody else getting smaller so that we get bigger."
They don't want to eat into anyone else's pie, they just want to buy the pie and keep it to themselves.
"I spend zero energy on 'how do I make other gaming platforms smaller so that Xbox gets bigger"
"I'm more interested in the growing pie of gaming than I am our slice of the pie-eating into someone else's.
Buy Bethesda, a major publisher of multi-platform games, and make their games exclusive!
Phil, please, your words are pure hypocrisy...stop trying to give this false image that xbox has some kind of "Fairplay"! Xbox would be 100% sure to completely destroy the competition's "slice of the pie" if it made economic sense and there was an opportunity!
The same goes for nintendo and Playstation! There is no "Fairplay" in this market, there is one who dominates in a "Y" way and those who want to dominate in an "X" way! They will do everything possible to increase their market dominance, and yes, that includes "make other gaming platforms smaller so that (insert name here) gets bigger", the market has always been like this, and will continue to be for a long time to come!
Phil is a great leader who is doing wonders for Xbox, but that kind of talk is absolute bullshit!
Seriously! He really needs to stop this kind of PR talk. Advertise the hell out of the Xbox brand about the first-party games that are on the platform and those are coming out. Talk about the options you have to play Xbox games and how you don't need an actual Xbox console. You could play on your phone, tablet, PC, web browser, and soon on smart tv's.
Enough of this spin of "artificial barriers" when he's doing just that lol. I have more Xbox first-party games I'm looking forward to personally, not including Bethesda games, than Sony's or Nintendo's because Phil has done a great job in getting great services and great games to gamers. Focus on bringing in more now. Not looking like a savior to bring everyone together lol business is business and his mantra doesn't fool anyone.
Console war and fanboys are about making the "OTHER" one look bad, shitty etc... And spending much of the time bitching the opponent.
There is a difference between wasting time/energy like console war fanboys are doing and making platform/console the best, bigger, etc (Microsoft and Sony are both doing that and it is the right thing to do for a business). Some decisions may be hurting the other side (and nobody will argue against that) but the main goal is to make your side better, not the opposite...
You people are just jumping at it and mixing up fanboys/console wars with business decisions and brand success; and you just demonstrated it... Phil is right, he is spending 0 energy on console wars, fanboys are, mainly on forums :)
His stupid " good guy papa phil" persona does not fool anyone.
I`m pretty sure there are still some people over there that truly believes he is a good guy.
Good that he can give jabs and BS remarks and PR with zero energy and Xbox promoting some twiter and yt accounts that do engage on console wars. Imagine if he really used energy on it.
Phill is a big chunnyoubi that is full of himself and really seems to believe he is above everything so he don`t see the faults of what he do.
Zero energy?
That’s why he lost :)
"He" lost what?
Oh. The console wars you are fighting on the forums? :)
This direction of Xbox is exactly what the industry needs. Move away from the childish console wars and focus on bringing more games to everyone. At the end of the day, its just a plastic box with a brand on it. If a Blu Ray player can play all DvDs and Blu Ray disks, i don't see why a gaming console cant either.
Allow all games to be played on any console the customer deems worthy value to them, this will mean that hardware giants can focus more on creating even better hardware than their opposition to earn there customers, like adding more added features and performance etc. Just like when you buy a 4k Blu Ray player, no exclusive, it all comes down to the quality and value of the product.
It appears some fanboys really dislike logical and common sense comments, then again its vgc, hardly surprising. Gen 9 is giving birth to the great triggering.