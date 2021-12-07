Phil Spencer Spends 'Zero Energy' on Console Wars - News

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview in the latest issue of Edge magazine (and transcribed by VideoGamesChronicle) was asked if Xbox is still part of console wars and he says he doesn't spend any energy thinking about it.

"I spend zero energy on 'how do I make other gaming platforms smaller so that Xbox gets bigger,'" Spencer said. "I'm more interested in the growing pie of gaming than I am our slice of the pie-eating into someone else's.

"And it's why we focus on things like cross-play and cross-saves. I think about these scenarios of why you and I maybe can't play a game together, and it shouldn't be because of the console you bought versus the console I bought."

He added, "That doesn't help the industry grow, when we put artificial barriers up on those things. Whether that means we're doing something different than the other guys, you'd have to ask them. But I'd say for us, it's not about somebody else getting smaller so that we get bigger."

