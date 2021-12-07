Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Free Garfield DLC Announced - News

Publisher GameMill Entertainment and developers Ludosity and Fair Play Labs have announced free Garfield DLC for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. It will launch on December 9.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will add two new free DLC, as well as paid DLC.

View the official Garfield DLC trailer:

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

