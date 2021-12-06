Gal Gun: Double Peace Launches March 17, 2022 for Switch - News

/ 193 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Developer Inti Creates announced the arcade shooter and dating simulation game, Gal Gun: Double Peace, will launch for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on March 17, 2022 for $44.99.

The game first released for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan in August 2015 and in the west in Summer 2016.

The Switch version is a port of the PS4 and PS Vita version and also includes English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, and Korean languages. it also features a new opening movie, extra elements for users who have Gal Gun 2 or Gal Gun Returns save data, and nearly all costume DLC released for the other versions.

View the Japanese trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles