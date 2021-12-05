Cloud-Based MMO from Mainframe Reportedly No Longer Xbox Exclusive - News

/ 395 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

VentureBeat reporter Jeff Grubb speaking on the GamesBeat Decides podcast said the cloud-based MMO from inland-based developer Mainframe will no longer be an Xbox exclusive.

"[The developer] raised $23 million, not from Microsoft. And as part of that deal, from my understanding, they backed off of that agreement or any potential agreements with Microsoft, and this game will probably come out as a multi-platform game."

He added, "It sounds to me like one was played off the other to try to increase the amount of money they might get here, and Microsoft was part of that."

"Mainframe is an independent, venture-backed game developer," reads the Mainframe website. "Our team is bringing together veterans from places like CCP, Next Games, Blizzard Entertainment, Ubisoft, and Remedy. We’re set on creating a cloud-native MMO: a social sandbox, accessible on any screen and offering new ways of playing with our friends."

The studio has over 10 job openings. You can apply here.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles