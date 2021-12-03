Phil Spencer Thinks Bungie Would Have Stayed With Xbox Today - News

Microsoft acquired Halo developer Bungie in 2000 before they became independent once again in 2007. The studio would go off to develop Destiny after the release of Halo: Reach.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with Axios said Xbox has learned a lot since Bungie left. He believes if it was today Microsoft could have convinced Bungie to stay.

"Could we do it today? I think we could," said Spencer when if the split was destined to happen or if Microsoft could have held on to them.

"At the time they had big ambitions," he added. "They had sold their business for a certain amount of money. They saw what Halo turned into. And it's like, ‘OK, Microsoft benefited more than Bungie did from the success of Halo.’ There's no other story that can be written there.

"If you're saying, ‘Hey, I think I've got another one of those in me. I want to really take another chance,’ I can understand the allure of doing that as an independent company."

