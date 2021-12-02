Jurassic World Evolution 2 Update 1 and Early Cretaceous Pack Arrives December 9 - News

Frontier Developments has announced Update 1 and the paid Early Cretaceous Pack DLC will release on December 9.

The Early Cretaceous Pack DLC adds four new species, which include two new land dinosaurs, one new flying reptile, and one new marine reptile. The new species are Wuerhosaurus, Minmi, Dsungaripterus and Kronosaurus.

View a video on the Kronosaurus below:

Read details on Update 1 below:

DFW/JP Building Sets

Buildings and fences from the Department of Fish and Wildlife will be available in Sandbox Mode starting from 9 December. If you enjoyed the campaign mode and wanted to continue building using the DFW's building set, you'll be able to use them very soon. Update 1 includes a full set of DFW buildings, from Restrooms and Lagoons, to Hotels and Viewing Platforms. We're also releasing additional Jurassic Park themed buildings, specifically Lagoons and Aviaries, so you can have marine and flying reptiles in your Jurassic Park era Sandbox.



Campaign Sandbox Levels

After Update 1 you can use the five campaign maps in Sandbox Mode. Revisit the Arizona desert, the Washington State mountains, the Pennsylvania airport, the forests of Oregon, and Yosemite National park in Sandbox and create some amazing dinosaur parks or facilities. We can't wait to see what you build in these locations. Which map will you build on first?



Flattened Sandbox Levels

Do you prefer to start with a blank slate in Sandbox Mode? After Update 1 you can! When you start up Sandbox Mode you will now have the option to start with a completely flat, tree-less version of any map. You can then modify the map topography and flora as you wish!



Rock Perch Points

Flying reptiles can now perch on rocks placed inside an Aviary, letting you and your guests appreciate their majesty when they rest between flights.



Balance Changes

We've done a few changes to game balancing based on some of your feedback. The frequency of storms and disease outbreaks in Chaos Theory should be less frequent after this patch, as should disease outbreaks in Easy and Medium difficulty Challenge levels. We've also made some tweaks to the Dominance stat, which should cut down on dinosaur fights, as well as decreased the likelihood of dinosaur fights causing injuries. Finally, we've rebalanced the combat stats of dinosaurs that can be involved in group hunts.

Accessibility Additions

Update 1 also comes with several accessibility additions. We've added in different subtitle colours for each speaker, an adjustable autosave frequency, and the game can be paused during cutscenes.

