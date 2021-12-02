Jurassic World Evolution 2 Update 1 and Early Cretaceous Pack Arrives December 9 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 155 Views
Frontier Developments has announced Update 1 and the paid Early Cretaceous Pack DLC will release on December 9.
The Early Cretaceous Pack DLC adds four new species, which include two new land dinosaurs, one new flying reptile, and one new marine reptile. The new species are Wuerhosaurus, Minmi, Dsungaripterus and Kronosaurus.
View a video on the Kronosaurus below:
Read details on Update 1 below:
DFW/JP Building Sets
Campaign Sandbox Levels
After Update 1 you can use the five campaign maps in Sandbox Mode. Revisit the Arizona desert, the Washington State mountains, the Pennsylvania airport, the forests of Oregon, and Yosemite National park in Sandbox and create some amazing dinosaur parks or facilities. We can't wait to see what you build in these locations. Which map will you build on first?
Flattened Sandbox Levels
Do you prefer to start with a blank slate in Sandbox Mode? After Update 1 you can! When you start up Sandbox Mode you will now have the option to start with a completely flat, tree-less version of any map. You can then modify the map topography and flora as you wish!
Rock Perch Points
Balance Changes
Accessibility Additions
