Xbox achievements for Unannounced Taiko no Tatsujin Game Spotted

TrueAchievements has posted Xbox Achievements for an unannounced Taiko no Tatsujin game.

The website lists the title of the game as "T Tablet_for XC." It has 89 Achievements worth a total of 1,000 Gamerscore.

Bandai Namco did file trademarks in November for Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival and Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master.

Thanks, r/gamingleaksandrumours.

