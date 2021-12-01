Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Delayed for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Switch to 2022 - News

Mediatonic has delayed Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch to 2022. The game is now available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

"As this is the last season of 2021, we wanted to say a special thanks to everyone in the Fall Guys community," said Mediatonic. "It’s been a wild year for us Tonics: joining the Epic Games family, exploring new features (Custom Lobbies, Squads Mode, Limited Time Events) each season to make Fall Guys even more fun, working with some of our favorite IPs (Sonic, TRON, Among Us, Godzilla (?!)) and all while we’re still learning how to develop games working from home.



"We are hyped because Season 6 brings us closer to our goal of bringing Fall Guys to as many people as possible, with Epic Game Accounts bringing cross-platform progression and then cross-platform play between PlayStation and PC this season. This will take some testing and learning on our part, as we want to make sure we can deliver the best possible experience to players, no matter which platform they prefer to play on. It's also an important step towards bringing Fall Guys to additional platforms.



"We know everyone’s excited about Fall Guy coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox, with good reason. There's been a lot of speculation on social media connecting these new console releases to the Season 6 launch and we want to clarify that that's not the case so no one’s left confused looking for the game on these platforms. Thank you for being patient with us, it's one of our top priorities in active development and we can't wait to share more details with you in 2022."

Season 6

PARTY ON WITH FIVE NEW ROUNDS

And the beans go wild! We’ve got five new Rounds hitting the main stage, stacked with a frankly ridiculous assortment of never-before-seen obstacles to test your stumbling skills. PARTY PROMENADE The party starts here in our wildest gauntlet to date, packed with all-new obstacles! In this celebration of clumsiness, navigate your bean through zooming vacuum tubes, dodge water balloon cannons and swing to victory on the awesomely acrobatic trapeze bars. FULL TILT A fiendishly fresh take on a Fall Guys classic. We’re debuting our dizzyingly new 360° see-saws in a treacherous race to the finish. Beware the force fields and rapid rotating bars, primed to boot you off the festival lineup! PIPE DREAM A totally tubular dash to the finish line. Every trip to the Pipe Dream brings a different maze challenge, with each vacuum tube potentially leading to stumbling peril. You may meet flippers and fans, perilous pivoting platforms or..? No spoilers! AIRTIME Your Fall Guys flight to Airtime is now departing! Strive to stay in the air for as long as possible via outrageous displays of aerial agility. Swing on trapezes and practice your fancy footwork on conveyor belts and rotating platforms. And if you fall? Drums and flippers await to put you back in the limelight. LEADING LIGHT In the greatest game show in the universe, who wouldn’t want to be in the spotlight? But fame isn’t easy when you’re tumbling over turntables and floundering over fans! Beware, as crafty beans won’t want to share the headline slot, using force fields to disrupt your flow and become the centre of attention!

