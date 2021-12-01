Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue Console Versions Delayed to 2022 - News

Thunderful Publishing and developer Dejima have delayed the console versions of the action rescue platformer, Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue, from December 14 to 2022. The PC version will still launch on December 14.

The consoles Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue will release on are the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

"We’re of course disappointed that we have to delay Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue‘s release on consoles, but it’s important to us to deliver a quality title to console players and delaying those versions until 2022 is what we had to do to achieve that," said Dejima founder Julien Ribassin.

"We’re really excited to be releasing the game on PC on December 14, and hope players will enjoy checking out our latest developer commentary for a sneak peak at what’s coming, look forward to another video soon!"

View a new developer commentary video below:

