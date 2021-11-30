Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Delayed to May 19, 2022 - News

Publisher Nacon and developer Big Bad Wolf Studio have delayed Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong from February 2022 to May 19, 2022.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

Read the message on the delay from Nacon and Big Bad Wolf Studio below:

With Swansong, we are taking core to our studio DNA and scaling up as we adapt the systems from the Vampire: The Masquerade tabletop into a video game experience. The political intrigue and supernatural mystery baked into the setting are a perfect fit for the story we want to tell.

Our focus is on crafting a world that draws you in, that requires you to make difficult decisions and live with the consequences. Swansong features lots of characters, choices, dialogues, and opportunities to decide how the story plays and our ultimate focus is on quality. With this in mind, we’ve made the difficult decision to delay the launch of Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong from February 2022 to May 2022.

This wasn’t a decision we took lightly, but one necessary to ensure the highest possible quality while retaining a healthy work-life balance for our team. Granted, the pandemic also threw a couple of wrenches into our planning, but this delay will allow us to apply some additional polish and give us some extra time for QA. We’re a small but very passionate team, eager to create an immersive experience that rivals the sort of personal storytelling you’d experience from a great tabletop session. One that leaves you with questions long after the credits have stopped rolling (but a reason to go back and see how things could have been different).

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong will be available on May 19, 2022.

We can’t wait to share more with you, so stay tuned. Thank you very much for your patience and all of your support.

An important announcement regarding the release date of Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/8V7JStdRok — Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong (@VampireSwansong) November 29, 2021

