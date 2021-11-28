13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Ships Over 500,000 Units Worldwide, Headed to Switch on April 12, 2022 - Sales

/ 391 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Atlus and developer Vanillaware announced 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim has shipped over 500,000 units worldwide on the PlayStation 4. The figure includes digital sales.

It was also announced the game will launch for the Nintendo Switch in the west on April 12, 2022 and in Japan on April 14.

View the Nintendo Switch announcement trailer below:

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim first launched for the PlayStation 4 in Japan in November 2019 and in other countries in Asia in March 2020. The game launched in the west on September 22, 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles