PS5 Outsells the Wii U in Less Than One Year

Sony's latest video game console, the PlayStation 5, has outsold the lifetime sales of the Nintendo Wii U after less than one year on the market, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PS5 had sold 13.58 million units worldwide through October 23, 2021, while the Wii U sold 13.56 million units lifetime.

The PS5 has sold 14.50 million units, according to the latest VGChartz estimates for the week ending November 13, 2021.

Breaking down sales, the PS5 has yet to outsell the Wii U in the US as it has sold 5.13 million units through November 13. This compares to the Wii U, which sold 5.70 million units lifetime. The PS5 should outsell the Wii U in the US by the end of the year as long as there is enough stock available.

PS5 sales in Europe - 5.56 million units - are well ahead of the Wii U - 3.24 million units. In Japan, sales for the PS5 are a ways off from outselling the Wii U. PS5 has sold 1.18 million units through November 13, while the Wii U sold 3.33 million units.

Breaking down Europe sales, the PS5 has sold 1.26 million units in the UK through November 13, while the Wii U sold 0.69 million units. In Germany, the PS5 has sold 1.03 million units and the Wii U sold 0.75 million units. In France, the PS5 has sold 0.92 million units and the Wii U sold 0.85 million units

Sony Interactive Entertainment did announce it had shipped 13.4 million PlayStation 5 consoles as of September 30, 2021. With 13.4 million PlayStation 5 consoles shipped through the end of September 2021 that means 3.3 million units were shipped from July to September. Demand for the console is still well above what Sony is able to supply.

For reference, the PlayStation 4 had shipped 13.8 million units as of September 30, 2014. This puts the PS5 behind shipped PS4 units by 400,000.

