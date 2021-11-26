Xbox Director Says Improving Game DVR and Sharing is a 'Priority' - News

Xbox director of program management Jason Ronald in an interview on the Iron Lords podcast was asked if there were plans to improve Game DVR on Xbox consoles. Ronald says the video capture and sharing experience is something he wants to make progress on and it is a priority for the Xbox team.

"I will definitely say that Game DVR is the one area – the capture and share experience – that I wish we were able to make more progress [on] this year than we were able to," Ronald said via VideoGamesChronicle. "It is definitely a priority for us."

Ronald hears the feedback from Xbox users and did say the team has made some improvements, however, he knows there is a lot more work that needs to be done.

"We definitely hear the feedback," he said. "We have made some changes and we have made some improvements to the reliability and the quality of the captures but we know we still have work to do here. So that is definitely a priority for us and something that we’re going to continue to iterate on.

"You know, the best thing I can recommend is if you’re not in the [Xbox] Insider rings, get on the Insider rings, so that as we bring new capabilities and improvements, we want that feedback to know where we’re meeting the bar, and where we’re not meeting the bar.

"But definitely, message heard, and like I said, it’s definitely an area that I wish were able to make more progress this year than we did but it will definitely be a priority for 2022."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

