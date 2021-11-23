Amazon Studios Reportedly in Talks for Live Action Mass Effect Series for Prime Video - News

/ 198 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer BioWare released Mass Effect Legendary Edition back in May, while a new entry in the franchise is in development by a veteran team.

Amazon Studios is reportedly in talks with Electronic Arts to develop a live action series based on the science-fiction action RPG for Prime Video, according to Deadline. If the report is correct a deal has yet to be finalized.

The success of The Wheel of Times series on Prime Video has lead to Amazon to want to develop more science fiction and fantasy series.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is available for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles