Halo Infinite Most Played Xbox Game in the US Last Week, Forza Horizon 5 in 4th - News

posted 49 minutes ago

Halo Infinite was the most played Xbox game in the US last week, according to the "Most played games" list on the Microsoft website.

Forza Horizon 5, another recently released first-party game from Xbox Game Studios, was the fourth most played game.

One of the most played games of recent years, the free-to-play battle royale title Fortnite, came in second place, followed by 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in third.

Unsurprisingly, three other games in the top 10 are free-to-play including Apex Legends in fifth, Roblox in eighth, and Rocket League in 10th.

