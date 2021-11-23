Halo Infinite Most Played Xbox Game in the US Last Week, Forza Horizon 5 in 4th - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 49 minutes ago / 298 Views
Halo Infinite was the most played Xbox game in the US last week, according to the "Most played games" list on the Microsoft website.
Forza Horizon 5, another recently released first-party game from Xbox Game Studios, was the fourth most played game.
One of the most played games of recent years, the free-to-play battle royale title Fortnite, came in second place, followed by 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in third.
Unsurprisingly, three other games in the top 10 are free-to-play including Apex Legends in fifth, Roblox in eighth, and Rocket League in 10th.
Halo Infinite was the most played Xbox game in the US last week. It beat many other popular free-to-play games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, and CoD: Vanguard.— William D'Angelo (@TrunksWD) November 23, 2021
Forza Horizon 5, the 1 other 1st-party game, was the 4th most played game on Xbox. #Xbox #HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/QDoWIvYCeS
Awesome! Not entirely surprising for the first week of Halo's first FTP multiplayer, but let's see if it stays there. 343 definitely needs to drastically fix progression ASAP before they start losing casual players
This sounds like bad news for forza. Seems to have lost steam pretty quickly if that anounced 10m players was anything to go by. Sounds like people tried it a few minutes and said another SIM racer? Skip.
Forza Horizon is anything but a SIM racer lol you're thinking of Forza Motorsport which releases sometime next year. FH is a series that has amazing legs. FH4 is around 30 million players last I checked, so I think FH5 will be fine. Infinite's early drop definitely slowed down it's popularity for sure though since FH5 is a $60 game whereas most of the other titles are FTP and don't require Xbox Live to play.
But these are the top games on Xbox. Wich considering gamepass they should all be at the same ease of acces as a free to play game. Where these steam numbers you would be correct.
That's assuming every single person who owns an Xbox also has Game Pass, which just isn't the case. There's still a lot of people that prefer to outright own their games. FH5 had nearly 2 million people playing before launch, which the only way to have done that was you either purchased the $100 premium edition or you bought the $50 premium add-on if you were a Game Pass subscriber. So FH5 being as high as it is, is quite a feat.
Thats all well and dandy. But what happened to thouse 10m players first week? How do you beileve those other 8m accesed the game? And either way would a racing sim fan drop a game for a shooter? Sounds to me that is more likely that they where just trying out the game and droped it.
Perhaps, but Xbox doesn't provide exact numbers of players playing each game. I imagine at least a couple million play Apex Legends on Xbox, and FH5 still beat it.
I suppose that's right. But untill they do we can assume whatever we want. And the biggest launch in xbox history only lasted in the hotspot for a week or 2?
Again its the way of the Sims. People are not sold on sims. If they are fans of whatever thing they are emulating they will buy if not theres very little chance they try it and say they love it. Because we know what it is.
Bad news for Forza Horizon 5 being beaten by 3 massively popular F2P MP titles 2-3 weeks after its launch? Lol.