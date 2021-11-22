Microid in Partnership with Taito Have Announced Arkanoid: Eternal Battle - News

Publisher Microids and developer Pastagames have partnered with Taito and have announced Arkanoid: Eternal Battle. It will launch in 2022.

"For me, it was in the French city of Nice, 54 boulevard Jean Medecin, in a dark arcade called ‘Automat,'" said Pastagames founder and owner Fabien Delpiano. "It was full of neons and highly diverse people, from bikers to middle schoolers. The arcade machine was breathtaking, with its metal ball-bearing paddle, while I was just a regular 15-year-old trying to get on with adolescence. We immediately fell for each other, and our relationship lasted several years. We all have our own story with Arkanoid. It feels so good to come together again, after all these years."

Taito director and executive officer Masakazu Suzuki added, "We are very pleased that Microids, a company we trust, will be releasing a modern version of a popular title that Taito released 35 years ago. We’re confident that both old fans and new players will be very satisfied with the game."

View the reveal teaser below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Players will discover or be reintroduced to the emblematic block breaker game in a fully modernized version. Arkanoid: Eternal Battle features different solo and multiplayer modes that will be unveiled at a later date. Classic elements from the franchise will definitely make a comeback as well as new effects, bonuses, and features guaranteed to take veteran players by surprise!

Arkanoid is an iconic arcade game developed by TAITO Corporation in 1986. 35 years after its release, the game has spawned numerous titles. When the mother ship ARKANOID comes under attack, the small spacecraft VAUS manages to escape but ends up warped into another dimension. Wandering in an interdimensional labyrinth, VAUS must destroy blocks called “spacewalls” in order to defeat “DOH,” creator of the maz

