Playtonic Developing a Sequel to Original Yooka-Laylee

Last week it was announced Tencent had acquired a minority stake in Yooka-Laylee developer Playtonic Games. The studio will keep full creative control over its IP and will use the investment to scale from one team to multiple teams, with a focus on hiring diverse talent.

GamesIndustry has confirmed the investment will mean the developer will be able to develop a direct sequel to the 3D platformer, Yooka-Laylee.

Yooka-Laylee released in 2017 and was followed up by a 2D spin-off, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair.

"We've always had a dialogue with Tencent," Playtonic managing director Gavin Price told GamesIndsutry. "We got chatting to them about the future of 3D platforming and what we're doing next. I mentioned that Playtonic had this growth plan of being lots of people with lots of teams. They said don't do anything hasty, that they really liked these chats and wanted to discuss how Tencent could get involved.

"I was surprised, because I didn't expect them to be interested in Playtonic. It turned out that they had a department for genres, including a 3D platform department. So we had to formalise our future content plan a bit. And we wanted to have an aspiration goal as well, which was to make Yooka-Laylee an IP that could appear on a major fast food chain's kids meal box.

"They liked the studio and what we put out before, and they thought they could help us achieve those goals. And it just continued from there. Naturally, everyone wanted to do this, so we just threw it over to the solicitors and waited for them to tell me it was done."

