Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl UK Launch Sales 26% Lower than Sword and Shield

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl released for the Nintendo Switch on November 19 and its launch sales in the UK are the biggest for the Nintendo Switch in 2021 and the second biggest overall, only beaten by FIFA 22. This data comes from the head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring via Twitter.

UK Launch sales for the Pokémon remakes are down 26 percent compared to Pokémon Sword and Shield and up 13 percent compared to Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond debuted at the top of the UK charts, while Pokémon Shining Pearl debuted in second place. The multiplatform game, Battlefield 2042, was in third place.

Pokémon Shining Pearl, the worst selling of the two games, alone sold more retail copies in one week than Metroid Dread has sold in seven weeks.

"Pokémon Brilliant Diamond (No.1) & Shining Pearl (No.2) are the 2 best-selling boxed games in the UK last week, which means Battlefield 2042 has to settle for No.3. Combined launch sales for the Pokémon games are down 26% over Sword/Shield, and up 13% over Let's Go Eevee/Pikachu," said Dring.

"Pokémon Brilliant Diamond is the biggest Switch game launch of the year (boxed sales) in the UK, and that's without counting Pearl. Comfortably ahead of Mario 3D World, Monster Hunter Rise and Zelda: Skyward Sword.

"Combined together, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl's boxed launch sales are the second biggest of the year across all platforms, only beaten by the multiplatform FIFA 22.

"To put Pokémon to scale. Pokémon Shining Pearl alone (the weakest selling of the two) has already sold more copies in 1 week (UK boxed sales) than Metroid Dread has managed to sell since it came out 7 weeks ago."

