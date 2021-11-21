Mark Cerny Reveals How the PS5 was Built in New Video - News

Mark Cerny, the Lead System Architect on the PlayStation 5, in a new video with WIRED breaks down what went into creating the latest video game console from Sony Interactive Entertainment.

He discusses how the PlayStation 5 was made and his background in the industry starting with game development in the 1980's.

"As Lead System Architect on the PlayStation consoles, I focus on the chips on the motherboard, and the software systems that directly use them," said Cerny.

"It's very technical work, but the ultimate users of these systems, are developers trying to make games. So it's great to have worked with a lot of teams over the years. And understand a bit about what helps them and what just gets in their way."

View the breakdown video with Mark Cerny below:

Cerny says PlayStation has been getting requests for an SSD all the way back with the PlayStation 4.

"We'd been getting requests for an SSD all the way back to PlayStation 4," he added. "In particular, Tim Sweeney, who is the visionary founder of Epic Games, he said 'hard drives were holding the industry back.'"

Cerny added, "On PlayStation 4 fast travel can get anything, depending on the game, from 15 seconds to a minute. On PlayStation 5, much faster, anything from a fraction of a second to a few seconds. That means no more subway rides in Marvel’s Spider-Man, which is really a shame, I liked those subway rides."

The PS5 has sold 14.19 million units worldwide, according to the latest VGChartz estimates.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

