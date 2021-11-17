Phil Spencer Wants Industry to Support Legal Emulation to Make it Easier to Play Older Games - News

/ 831 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Microsoft's latest video game consoles, the Xbox Series X and Series S, are able to play every Xbox One, minus the Kinect titles, as well as hundreds of Xbox 360 and original Xbox games.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer talking with Axios has called for the video game industry to support legal emulation to make it easier to play older games without the need to own older hardware.

"My hope (and I think I have to present it that way as of now) is as an industry we'd work on legal emulation that allowed modern hardware to run any (within reason) older executable allowing someone to play any game," said Spencer.

Spencer added, "I think we can learn from the history of how we got here through the creative. I love it in music. I love it in movies and TV, and there's positive reasons for gaming to want to follow."

There is work to do, but Spencer hopes the industry can get to the point where anybody can buy any game or own any game and continue to play it.

"I think in the end, if we said, 'Hey, anybody should be able to buy any game, or own any game and continue to play,' that seems like a great North Star for us as an industry."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles