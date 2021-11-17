Phil Spencer Wants Industry to Support Legal Emulation to Make it Easier to Play Older Games - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 831 Views
Microsoft's latest video game consoles, the Xbox Series X and Series S, are able to play every Xbox One, minus the Kinect titles, as well as hundreds of Xbox 360 and original Xbox games.
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer talking with Axios has called for the video game industry to support legal emulation to make it easier to play older games without the need to own older hardware.
"My hope (and I think I have to present it that way as of now) is as an industry we'd work on legal emulation that allowed modern hardware to run any (within reason) older executable allowing someone to play any game," said Spencer.
Spencer added, "I think we can learn from the history of how we got here through the creative. I love it in music. I love it in movies and TV, and there's positive reasons for gaming to want to follow."
There is work to do, but Spencer hopes the industry can get to the point where anybody can buy any game or own any game and continue to play it.
"I think in the end, if we said, 'Hey, anybody should be able to buy any game, or own any game and continue to play,' that seems like a great North Star for us as an industry."
I think the industry already has. I mean many companies are using emulation to some extent. But MS is arguably doing it the best at the moment.
Sony has been the weakest at this though. They have an AMAZING back catalogue of legacy games and I want a way to play them.
Yeah, I don't get Sony. They could offer hundreds of enjoyable games between PS1, PS2, PS3, PSP and Vita emulation.
With that said, I would like to see MS using some sort of virtual machine software to bring classic Windows and DOS games to Xbox.
He is free to do that with his own properties - this is clearly rhetoric against Sony and Nintendo. He likely draws the line conveniently at the Xbox launch or around it. I support creators doing what they want with their creations. If Phil Spencer thinks games on older consoles should be legal to emulate, he can make that happen with his own properties; but he won’t.
Legal enforcement of copyright and trademark rights is already pitiful - and it’s heavily weighed against creators in many countries. Companies have to legally enforce their own trademark ownership or lose the rights to them. But, I think it would be a lot worse if the governments forced companies to give up ownership of their creations so that random people can just pick them up and sell them on other platforms despite having no investment in their ownership or creation.
I believe emulation is legal for any old software with expired trademarks and copyright. I support legal abandonware, if it’s not legal in some countries. But if someone creates a product or pays for the license, they own it, and have a right to be compensated.
I understand his dream after rereading, he wants software to be more free to exist irrespective of time. It's a nice utopia but it has a lot of legal ramifications like DRM and support of old architecture which requires effort and testing. It's a very Microsoft type of approach and my feeling on all this is that Phil should really focus more on his own business it's a bit tiresome to read his constant visions on the industry. Each company is different and that variety is also a boon to the industry, it allows for variety as well.
Also, in general I am starting to find his statements are very confusing and prone to misreading. For example, with his last statement "But in order to be on Xbox, I want us to be able to bring the full complete package of what we have. " in a recent article on Elder Scrolls VI, it took a lot of us scratching our heads trying to understand what he's trying to say.
Up to now I mostly enjoyed his optimism but it's starting to get a bit heavy to read if I'm being completely honest. His platform is starting to do well, let him focus on his vision and drive it and meddle less in the direction of the industry which is not his to steer and let's face it are his competitors. It's a very strange line to walk on when you are buddy-buddying and also competing. Just as we saw with the Google CEO on the board of apple, he ended up being removed due to conflict of interest. Microsoft's position is tricky because they are also system providers and not just platform owners, but these kind of statements put them on a step ahead which they are not on and most likely will never be because the IPs of Nintendo and Sony are too dominant still. Microsoft is gaining power, but imho it is important for them to remain focused on their brand before pretending to envision the industry to their image. At least they can talk about it in their board rooms but to then discuss it with the media, I find it a bit much.
"He likely draws the line conveniently at the Xbox launch or around it,"
Where do you get this suggestion from, let alone the certainty with which you state it?
How is legally offering something that everyone who wants to is already doing hurting anyone?
Legal emulation to me is providing the ability to emulate it. But it should be for people who demonstrate that they own the disc, or cartridge, since he did specify LEGAL emulation.
Before this, I'd rather we figure out a way to make those old CRT-designed games run without any input lag. That would be step one for me.
Most games won’t work without someone running the servers, though. Unless he means really old games, in which case a rerelease is sort of up to the game owners anyway…. Many of them are long since defunct.
In any case, it’s cheaper to pick up old games (and hardware to run them on) at swap meets.
says the company that has to jump through the least amount of hoops to do so while having the smallest back catalogue.
I support emulation, but things like PS3 emulation can get... tricky....
Your comment about the "least amount of hoops to do so," isn't fair IMO because they've also taken on the challenge of significantly enhancing older games. They're not just emulating them, they're enhancing them with auto HDR, AA, and even adding FPS boost at the OS level. They're doing it in such a way as to make it much harder on themselves, in exchange for a better experience for the consumer. That's worth something.
As is the fact that they're the only current player that offers out of the box emulation for their 7th and 6th gen consoles if you own the disc already (ie. not selling you the game again).