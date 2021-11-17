Heavenly Bodies Arrives December 7 for PS5, PS4, and PC - News

Developer 2pt Interactive announced Heavenly Bodies will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on December 7.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Discover the ever-changing nuances of weightless motion in this challenging physics game. Wrangle control of your cosmonaut’s arms with the left and right thumbsticks to push, pull, and clamber through fully physically simulated scenarios aboard a scientific research station.

You have been entrusted to bring into operation Earth’s proudest feat of engineering. With only radio contact with mission control as your aid, you will have to use your sharp mind and dexterous limbs to assemble space telescopes, maintain delicate solar arrays and research cosmic botany. But without gravity, nothing is still, nothing is secure, and nothing is simple.

At first you might fumble in the vastness of space, but in time you will grasp weightless motion with grace.

Key Features:

A collection of stellar scenarios inspired by the feats of space explorers and researchers throughout history.

Play single player or with a friend via local-coop. You’ll be able to play missions either solo or with a space friend.

Play online using PlayStation Network Share Play,

PlayStation Network Share Play, Expressively control every limb of a weightless cosmonaut to perform challenging and delicate maneuvers.

Manipulate incredibly expensive space vehicles and elaborate machinery.

Stylized 70s visual aesthetic influenced by archival space photography and technical illustration.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

