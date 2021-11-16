The Game Awards 2021 Nominees Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 1,143 Views
The Game Awards 2021 nominees have been revealed. The nominees were selected by more than 100 media publications and influencer outlets. Users can vote in all categories here.
Xbox and Bethesda have the most nominees with a combined. This is followed by Sony Interactive Entertainment with 11 nominations, and Electronic Arts and Square Enix with 10 each.
Capcom and Nintendo each have seven nominations, while Annapurna Interactive, Devolver Digital, Riot Games, Sega/Atlus, and Ubisoft have five nominations. Bandai Namco, Ember Lab, and Valve each have three nominations.
The Game Awards 2021 will be broadcasted live on December 9.
Check out the full list of nominees below:
Game of the Year
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight / Electronic Arts)
- Metroid Dread (MercurySteam / Nintendo)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
Best Game Direction
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight / Electronic Arts)
- Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Best Narrative
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight / Electronic Arts)
- Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine Games / Square Enix)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / Square Enix)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios)
Best Art Direction
- The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive)
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Best Score and Music
- The Artful Escape (Johnny Galvatron, Josh Abrahams, composers)
- Cyberpunk 2077 (Marcin Przybylowicz, Piotr T. Adamczyk, composers)
- Deathloop (Tom Salta, composer)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Richard Jacques, composer)
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… (Keiichi Okabe, composer)
Best Audio Design
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Studios / Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
- Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Best Performance
- Erika Mori as Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)
- Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo (Far Cry 6)
- Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn (Deathloop)
- Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)
- Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (Deathloop)
Games for Impact
- Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games / Skybound Games)
- Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games)
- Chicory (Greg Lobanow, Alexis dean-Jones, Lena Raine, Madeline Berger, A Shell in the Pit/Finji)
- Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine Games / Sqiare Enix)
- No Longer Home (Humble Grove, Hana Lee, Cel Davison, Adrienne Lombardo, Eli Rainsberry/Fellow Traveler)
Best Ongoing
- Apex Legends (Respawn / Electronic Arts)
- Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward / Raven Software / Activision)
- Final Fantasy XIV Online (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
Best Indie
- 12 Minutes (Luis Antonio / Annapurna Interactive)
- Death’s Door (Acid Nerve / Devolver Digital)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital)
- Loop Hero (Four Quarters / Devolver Digital)
Best Mobile Game
- Fantasian (Mistwalker)
- Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
- League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games)
- MARVEL Future Revolution (Netmarble)
- Pokemon Unite (TiMi Studios / The Pokemon Company)
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends (Respawn / Electronic Arts)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Final Fantasy XIV Online (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
Innovation in Accessibility
- Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / Square Enix)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Creative Bytes Studios/Falling Squirrel)
Best Virtual Reality / Augmented Reality
- Hitman III (IO Interactive)
- I Expect You To Die 2 (Schell Games)
- Lone Echo II (Ready at Dawn / Oculus Studios)
- Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio / Capcom/ Oculus Studios)
- Sniper Elite VR (Coatsink / Just Add Water / Rebellion Developments)
Best Action Game
- Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock / WB Games)
- Chivalry II (Torn Banner Studios / Tripwire Interactive)
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
- Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)
- Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Best Action / Adventure
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / Square Enix)
- Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam / Nintendo)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
Best Role-Playing
- Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt RED)
- Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)
- Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco)
- Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus / Sega)
- Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
Best Fighting
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (CyberConnect2 / Sega)
- Guilty Gear: Strive (Arc System Works)
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina (French-Bread / DELiGHTWORKS)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Ludosity / Fair Play Labs / GameMill)
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (Sega)
Best Family
- It Takes Two (Hazelight / Electronic Arts)
- Mario Party Superstars (NDcube / Nintendo)
- New Pokemon Snap (Bandai Namco Studios / The Pokémon Company/Nintendo)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)
Best Simulation / Strategy
- Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Rebellion Developments)
- Humankind (Amplitude Studios / Sega)
- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios)
Best Sports / Racing
- F1 2021 (Codemasters / EA Sports)
- FIFA 22 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed (Milestone)
- Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy / Ubisoft)
Best Multiplayer
- Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock / WB Games)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight / Electronic Arts)
- Knockout City (Velan Studios / Electronic Arts)
- Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)
- New World (Amazon Games)
- Valheim (Iron Gate Studio / Coffee Stain Publishing)
Content Creator of the Year
- Dream
- Fuslie
- Gaules
- Ibai
- TheGrefg
Best Debut Indie
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Sable (Shedworks / Raw Fury)
- The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive)
- The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller / Dear Villagers)
- Valheim (Iron Gate / Coffee Stain Publishing)
Most Anticipated
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)
- God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)
- Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
Best eSports Game
- Call of Duty (Activision)
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
- Dota 2 (Valve)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
Best eSports Athlete
- Chris “Simp” Lehr
- Heo “ShowMaker” Su
- Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov
- Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev
- Tyson “TenZ” Ngo
Best eSports Team
- Atlanta FaZe (Call of Duty)
- DWG KIA (League of Legends)
- Natus Vincere (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Sentinels (Valorant)
- Team Spirit (Dota 2)
Best eSports Coach
- Airat “Silent” Gaziev
- Andrey “ENGH” Sholokhov
- Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi
- James “Crowder” Crowder
- Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun
Best eSports Event
- 2021 League of Legends World Championship
- PGL Major Stockholm 2021
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
- The International 2021
- Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
2 games I was shocked didn't get GOTY nominations, Forza Horizon 5 and Monster Hunter Rise
Meh. It’s mostly just elaborate commercial, anyway. The fact that the company that runs them is called “Spike’s TV” is a big clue to their lack of authenticity.
Spike TV hasn't hosted since 2013 actually lol. They dropped the awards show entirely and Keighley decided to make his own awards show and thus The Game Awards happened running independently. I do see what you mean though
Spike actually hasn't ran the show since 2013, they cancelled their awards show after they received heavy criticism over the 2013 show because the host they chose, Joel McHale, spent the whole time making fun of gamers pretty much. Geoff Keighley, who worked on the Spike shows as a producer, got independent funding to revive the show on his own, and it was renamed The Game Awards.
Never thought I would see Ratchet and Clank facing off with Psychonauts 2 for Game of the Year. Really loved this year in gaming.
Dread was my GOTY but I don't think it'll win. I think it'll go to Ratchet or Deathloop.
I knew The Game Awards were full of shit.
No disrespect to any of the nominees but Returnal should have been nominated for GOTY!!!
Surprised Dread got the nomination for GotY, not surprised Forza didn't make it. Not surprised that they stuck most Nintendo games under family games because they clearly don't excel at anything else. Kinda sad that the fighting game nominations have to be padded out with Nickelodeon and Demon Slayer. Overall, it sure looks like a Game Awards list.
Kinda sad for GotG voice actors getting no love, but I'm fine with these nominations.
Why did they get rid of the Player's Voice award introduced in 2019 (the one that is 100% decided by player votes)? Was that only created because they knew they snubbed Fire Emblem: Three Houses for GOTY nomination that year?
It is a good category that I wish had stayed each year.
I think they still do it, but wait until a few days before the show to run it, and do it elimination tournament style, that was how they did it last year as I recall.
Forza got robbed, it meta'd 92, 3 points higher than any of the GOTY nominations and 8 points higher than Res 8 Village. Critics seem to be very biased against racing games these days when they are voting for these GOTY nominations, I haven't seen a single racing game get a GOTY nomination on either The Game Awards, or it's predecessor, the Spike TV Game Awards, since Burnout 3 in 2004.
I'm surprised AoE IV even made the list, considering how very little strategy games get put on the list.
Also weird how Fortnite gets two nomination spots, yet CSGO and Dota 2 only get one spot.
Also "role playing" feels stretched out at this point, just to add another table 9Cyberpunk makes sense because you make up your character, but MH is you just hunting monsters, not much to role play from that, or SMT either).
Metroid Dread should win GOTY.
Why are you getting down voted for having an opinion? Village doesn't really deserve the goty nod but any of the other 5 deserve it including Dread.
I honestly don't get why Explosion and Kakadu are getting heavily downvoted for simply wanting Metroid, an IP that's been dormant for donkey's years, to win GOTY let alone an award or two.
I think it deserves something, because it looks like a solid game, and it's been years since we've seen metroid. Half the stuff on that list is from IP's that have either had tons of sequels or has been around very recently.
I wonder that every time I comment on any article at all. I think it's just from people who don't like me.
It's the fanboys, trust me.
If this site allowed us to see who was downvoting, it would be easier to call those people out.
I was downvoted? Heavily? Damn, some people can't handle an opinion that oposes theirs. Petty, really.
Haven't played any of the other nominees but Dread blew me away so would love to see it get GOTY.
Honestly, my only gripe with the GOTY nominees is I would swap Returnal for Deathloop. The rest seem appropriate enough.
Typical, first Half Life Alyx last year, now Forza Horizon 5 get catagorized into a small group instead of being eligible for overall GOTY. Stupid system.
I'm telling you it's rigged.
Fortnite gets two spots, Valve games get one, like how tf does that even make sense?. Fornite is an old game at this point as well, same with league.
So much hate for metroid. But ima say it anyways metroid dread should win.
Also its no surprise forza dint make it. Sim games scores are like Indy scores. Disproportionally inflated. A SIM game needs to really do something diferent or else its.high score just means the people who love this are the only ones who are gona love it.
Some people here seem to have an issue with Metroid Dread.
Even though I never got to play Dread, I think it'd be nice if it actually won at something, but seeing as how multiple lists have at least two Sony games in them, I'm not going to be surprised when Sony wins a bunch or probably gets GOTY once again.
It doesn't really dawn on you until you see this list how weak of a lineup 2021 has been for gaming.
I know that may sound harsh but a list like this feels downright barren in comparison to previous years.
With that being said, I have a feeling Deathloop will take home the top prize. Not only was it heralded as a possible GOTY when it launched but it really surprised a lot of people.
I'm just hoping we some great game trailers at the show. Last year's outing was IMO the worst VGA possibly in its history so Geoff will have a pretty low bar to clear in terms of trying to beat that.
-WEAK YEAR NINJA APPROVED-
Fortunately, it looks like 2022 will be a strong year so far. Every game in the most anticipated category is slated for release next year.
All it really shows is how the lineup for big budget triple A was. The Game Awards was never about the best game but which game spent the most money and was never really credible. The Indie nominations are laughable. 12 Minutes was nominated when you could make several entire lists of possible nominations that deserve it more.
I think the year had a very strong lineup.
-STRONG YEAR COCKATOO APPROVED-
If Metroid Dread doesn't win, then The Game Awards really are full of shit.
Because your opinion is the only one that matters...Psychonauts 2 and Ratchet and Clank are solid games. I have read nothing but good things about It Takes Two. And Deathloop proved to be a solid game as well. And you can never count the popularity of Resident Evil out. I'm not hating on Metroid but your attitude is uncalled for.
Well excuse me for knowing what the true game of the year is. And TGA is still full of shit. Animal Crossing New Horizons was a game we all needed last year to keep us going through the pandemic, and it didn't get a single award, while they just shoveled out awards for The Last of Us Part II, which was even more needlessly depressing than it's predecessor.
Just because it's your game of the year, doesn't mean it was THE game of the year. I was hoping another game would get the 2020 award too but The Last of Us II got 120 Game of the Year awards in total. Expecting a game that got 100 less awards to get game of the year is a bit self serving. Besides, animal crossing annihilated the rest of the games released last year in sales so that should speak for itself as far as impact goes. It doesn't need an award to prove itself.