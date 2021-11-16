The Game Awards 2021 Nominees Revealed - News

/ 1,143 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

The Game Awards 2021 nominees have been revealed. The nominees were selected by more than 100 media publications and influencer outlets. Users can vote in all categories here.

Xbox and Bethesda have the most nominees with a combined. This is followed by Sony Interactive Entertainment with 11 nominations, and Electronic Arts and Square Enix with 10 each.

Capcom and Nintendo each have seven nominations, while Annapurna Interactive, Devolver Digital, Riot Games, Sega/Atlus, and Ubisoft have five nominations. Bandai Namco, Ember Lab, and Valve each have three nominations.

The Game Awards 2021 will be broadcasted live on December 9.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

Game of the Year

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

(Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks) It Takes Two (Hazelight / Electronic Arts)

(Hazelight / Electronic Arts) Metroid Dread (MercurySteam / Nintendo)

(MercurySteam / Nintendo) Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios)

(Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

(Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment) Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Best Game Direction

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

(Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks) It Takes Two (Hazelight / Electronic Arts)

(Hazelight / Electronic Arts) Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

(Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment) Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios)

(Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Narrative

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

(Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks) It Takes Two (Hazelight / Electronic Arts)

(Hazelight / Electronic Arts) Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine Games / Square Enix)

(Deck Nine Games / Square Enix) Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / Square Enix)

(Eidos Montreal / Square Enix) Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios)

Best Art Direction

The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive)

(Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive) Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

(Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks) Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

(Ember Lab) Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios)

(Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Score and Music

The Artful Escape (Johnny Galvatron, Josh Abrahams, composers)

(Johnny Galvatron, Josh Abrahams, composers) Cyberpunk 2077 (Marcin Przybylowicz, Piotr T. Adamczyk, composers)

(Marcin Przybylowicz, Piotr T. Adamczyk, composers) Deathloop (Tom Salta, composer)

(Tom Salta, composer) Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Richard Jacques, composer)

(Richard Jacques, composer) NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… (Keiichi Okabe, composer)

Best Audio Design

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

(Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks) Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Studios / Xbox Game Studios)

(Playground Studios / Xbox Game Studios) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

(Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment) Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

(Capcom) Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Performance

Erika Mori as Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)

Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo (Far Cry 6)

Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn (Deathloop)

Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)

Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (Deathloop)

Games for Impact

Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games / Skybound Games)

(GoodbyeWorld Games / Skybound Games) Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games)

(Kitfox Games) Chicory (Greg Lobanow, Alexis dean-Jones, Lena Raine, Madeline Berger, A Shell in the Pit/Finji)

(Greg Lobanow, Alexis dean-Jones, Lena Raine, Madeline Berger, A Shell in the Pit/Finji) Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine Games / Sqiare Enix)

(Deck Nine Games / Sqiare Enix) No Longer Home (Humble Grove, Hana Lee, Cel Davison, Adrienne Lombardo, Eli Rainsberry/Fellow Traveler)

Best Ongoing

Apex Legends (Respawn / Electronic Arts)

(Respawn / Electronic Arts) Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward / Raven Software / Activision)

(Infinity Ward / Raven Software / Activision) Final Fantasy XIV Online (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) Fortnite (Epic Games)

(Epic Games) Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Best Indie

12 Minutes (Luis Antonio / Annapurna Interactive)

(Luis Antonio / Annapurna Interactive) Death’s Door (Acid Nerve / Devolver Digital)

(Acid Nerve / Devolver Digital) Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

(Ember Lab) Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital)

(Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital) Loop Hero (Four Quarters / Devolver Digital)

Best Mobile Game

Fantasian (Mistwalker)

(Mistwalker) Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

(miHoYo) League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games)

(Riot Games) MARVEL Future Revolution (Netmarble)

(Netmarble) Pokemon Unite (TiMi Studios / The Pokemon Company)

Best Community Support

Apex Legends (Respawn / Electronic Arts)

(Respawn / Electronic Arts) Destiny 2 (Bungie)

(Bungie) Final Fantasy XIV Online (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) Fortnite (Epic Games)

(Epic Games) No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Innovation in Accessibility

Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)

(Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft) Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)

(Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios) Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / Square Enix)

(Eidos Montreal / Square Enix) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

(Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment) The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Creative Bytes Studios/Falling Squirrel)

Best Virtual Reality / Augmented Reality

Hitman III (IO Interactive)

I Expect You To Die 2 (Schell Games)

(Schell Games) Lone Echo II (Ready at Dawn / Oculus Studios)

(Ready at Dawn / Oculus Studios) Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio / Capcom/ Oculus Studios)

(Armature Studio / Capcom/ Oculus Studios) Sniper Elite VR (Coatsink / Just Add Water / Rebellion Developments)

Best Action Game

Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock / WB Games)

(Turtle Rock / WB Games) Chivalry II (Torn Banner Studios / Tripwire Interactive)

(Torn Banner Studios / Tripwire Interactive) Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)

(Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft) Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Action / Adventure

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / Square Enix)

(Eidos Montreal / Square Enix) Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam / Nintendo)

(Mercury Steam / Nintendo) Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios)

(Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

(Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment) Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Best Role-Playing

Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt RED)

(CD Projekt RED) Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)

(Capcom) Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco)

(Bandai Namco) Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus / Sega)

(Atlus / Sega) Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Best Fighting

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (CyberConnect2 / Sega)

(CyberConnect2 / Sega) Guilty Gear: Strive (Arc System Works)

Melty Blood: Type Lumina (French-Bread / DELiGHTWORKS)

(French-Bread / DELiGHTWORKS) Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Ludosity / Fair Play Labs / GameMill)

(Ludosity / Fair Play Labs / GameMill) Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (Sega)

Best Family

It Takes Two (Hazelight / Electronic Arts)

(Hazelight / Electronic Arts) Mario Party Superstars (NDcube / Nintendo)

(NDcube / Nintendo) New Pokemon Snap (Bandai Namco Studios / The Pokémon Company/Nintendo)

(Bandai Namco Studios / The Pokémon Company/Nintendo) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo)

(Nintendo) WarioWare: Get It Together! (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)

Best Simulation / Strategy

Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)

(Relic Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios) Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Rebellion Developments)

(Rebellion Developments) Humankind (Amplitude Studios / Sega)

(Amplitude Studios / Sega) Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital)

(Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital) Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios)

Best Sports / Racing

F1 2021 (Codemasters / EA Sports)

(Codemasters / EA Sports) FIFA 22 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports)

(EA Vancouver / EA Sports) Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)

(Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios) Hot Wheels Unleashed (Milestone)

(Milestone) Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy / Ubisoft)

Best Multiplayer

Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock / WB Games)

(Turtle Rock / WB Games) It Takes Two (Hazelight / Electronic Arts)

(Hazelight / Electronic Arts) Knockout City (Velan Studios / Electronic Arts)

(Velan Studios / Electronic Arts) Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)

(Capcom) New World (Amazon Games)

(Amazon Games) Valheim (Iron Gate Studio / Coffee Stain Publishing)

Content Creator of the Year

Dream

Fuslie

Gaules

Ibai

TheGrefg

Best Debut Indie

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

(Ember Lab) Sable (Shedworks / Raw Fury)

(Shedworks / Raw Fury) The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive)

(Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive) The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller / Dear Villagers)

(Modern Storyteller / Dear Villagers) Valheim (Iron Gate / Coffee Stain Publishing)

Most Anticipated

Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)

(FromSoftware / Bandai Namco) God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

(Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment) Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

(Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment) Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

Best eSports Game

Call of Duty (Activision)

(Activision) Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

(Valve) Dota 2 (Valve)

(Valve) League of Legends (Riot Games)

(Riot Games) Valorant (Riot Games)

Best eSports Athlete

Chris “Simp” Lehr

Heo “ShowMaker” Su

Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev

Tyson “TenZ” Ngo

Best eSports Team

Atlanta FaZe (Call of Duty)

DWG KIA (League of Legends)

Natus Vincere (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Sentinels (Valorant)

Team Spirit (Dota 2)

Best eSports Coach

Airat “Silent” Gaziev

Andrey “ENGH” Sholokhov

Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi

James “Crowder” Crowder

Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun

Best eSports Event

2021 League of Legends World Championship

League of Legends World Championship PGL Major Stockholm 2021

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

Global Championship 2020 The International 2021

Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles