CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends Story Arrives in 2022 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Publisher Riot Forge and developer Double Stallion announced the Action platformer, CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends Story, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG in 2022.

CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends Story is a single-player, action platformer game developed by Double Stallion Games and published by Riot Forge. Players will explore the spectacular world of Zaun as Ekko, a young inventor with an ingenious device to manipulate time. Follow Ekko’s journey, a fan-favorite League of Legends Champion, as he discovers that the power to change time comes with many consequences.

