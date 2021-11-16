Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Riot Forge and developer Tequila Works have announced single-player adventure game, Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. It will launch in 2022.

Here is an overview of the game:

In this single-player adventure, venture into the idyllic but treacherous world of the Freljord as Nunu, a young boy on a quest to find his lost mother. Unearth the secrets, myths, and legends buried deep in the frozen tundra alongside your best friend, a wise and playful yeti named Willump, and unfold an inspiring story one puzzle at a time.

Developed by Tequila Works, the studio behind RiME, Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story invites players old and new to experience the League of Legends universe from a fresh lens.

Key Features:

Explore an Extraordinary World – Discover the astonishing wonders (and dangers) of the Freljord. Take in a world of magic and unearth its never-before-seen wonders as you traverse through the frozen tundra.

– Discover the astonishing wonders (and dangers) of the Freljord. Take in a world of magic and unearth its never-before-seen wonders as you traverse through the frozen tundra. Uncover an Emotional Story – Unfold a captivating tale of hope, loss, and friendship forged in frost. As you guide Nunu and Willump on their journey, uncover the truth behind the Freljord’s most carefully guarded secrets.

– Unfold a captivating tale of hope, loss, and friendship forged in frost. As you guide Nunu and Willump on their journey, uncover the truth behind the Freljord’s most carefully guarded secrets. Discover a New Legend – The universe of League of Legends is yours to explore! Newcomers and veteran players alike can experience the world of the Freljord up close and personal for the first time.

