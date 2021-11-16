Grim Dawn Definitive Edition Arrives December 3 for Xbox One - News

/ 342 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Developer Crate Entertainment announced the action RPG, Grim Dawn Definitive Edition, will launch for the Xbox One on December 3. Pre-orders will open up on November 22.

The game first launched for PC via Steam in February 2016.

"We are thrilled to grow our community on the Xbox and expand the ARPG offering on console," said the developer. "Grim Dawn will debut on Xbox with a 'Definitive Editio' that assembles years of expansions and free content updates into one convenient package by bundling the Ashes of Malmouth expansion, Forgotten Gods expansion, and the Crucible game mode!



"Finally Xbox players will be able to explore the darkest corners of Grim Dawn’s vast, immersive world, where secrets abound and untold terrors lurk. Known for its rewarding itemization, dual class system, choice and consequence questing, factions and rewarding end-game activities, Grim Dawn is sure to entice fans of the genre both new and old."

Here is an overview of the game:

Enter an apocalyptic fantasy world where humanity is on the brink of extinction, iron is valued above gold and trust is hard earned. This action RPG features complex character development, hundreds of unique items, crafting and quests with choice and consequence.

Key Features:

Dual Class – Combine any of six distinct classes with over 25 skills and modifiers per class. Base classes include Soldier, Demolitionist, Occultist, Nightblade, Arcanist, and Shaman.

– Combine any of six distinct classes with over 25 skills and modifiers per class. Base classes include Soldier, Demolitionist, Occultist, Nightblade, Arcanist, and Shaman. Hundreds of Item Skills – Augment your class build with a diverse array of over 250 unique skills granted by items and equipment add-ons.

– Augment your class build with a diverse array of over 250 unique skills granted by items and equipment add-ons. Collect hundreds of Items – Common, magical, rare, epic, and legendary classes of loot. Plus over 20,000 possible magical affix combinations and over 200 rare affixes.

– Common, magical, rare, epic, and legendary classes of loot. Plus over 20,000 possible magical affix combinations and over 200 rare affixes. Quests with Choice and Consequence – You will face tough decisions that leave significant impacts upon the world. Strangers on the road, desperate families, and even entire villages may live or perish based on your actions. Currently over 35 quests with over 75 lore notes to be collected.

– You will face tough decisions that leave significant impacts upon the world. Strangers on the road, desperate families, and even entire villages may live or perish based on your actions. Currently over 35 quests with over 75 lore notes to be collected. Friendly and Enemy Factions – Earn favor with human factions to unlock additional quest lines, vendor discounts, and special faction-based items and augments. Some neutral factions can be turned into allies but aiding one will make the enemy of another. Hostile factions will remember your deeds and deepen their hatred of you, sending out large packs and elite heroes to hunt you down.

– Earn favor with human factions to unlock additional quest lines, vendor discounts, and special faction-based items and augments. Some neutral factions can be turned into allies but aiding one will make the enemy of another. Hostile factions will remember your deeds and deepen their hatred of you, sending out large packs and elite heroes to hunt you down. Devotion , an additional layer of skill customization allows you to acquire bonuses and powerful secondary effects for your class skills. These are unlocked from a giant constellation map with points acquired by finding and restoring destroyed or corrupted shrines hidden throughout the world.

, an additional layer of skill customization allows you to acquire bonuses and powerful secondary effects for your class skills. These are unlocked from a giant constellation map with points acquired by finding and restoring destroyed or corrupted shrines hidden throughout the world. Rebuild the World – Help human enclaves survive and flourish by securing vital necessities, rebuilding structures, and rescuing survivors who can then lend their services to your cause.

– Help human enclaves survive and flourish by securing vital necessities, rebuilding structures, and rescuing survivors who can then lend their services to your cause. Four-Person Multiplayer – Connect with Friends or make new allies in glorious multiplayer. Multiplayer encounters will put your teamwork to the ultimate challenge.

– Connect with Friends or make new allies in glorious multiplayer. Multiplayer encounters will put your teamwork to the ultimate challenge. Fast-Paced Visceral Combat – Enemy blood spatters, ragdoll physics and satisfying enemy death effects. Smash in doors and fight house to house, leaving a path of demolished furniture in your wake.

– Enemy blood spatters, ragdoll physics and satisfying enemy death effects. Smash in doors and fight house to house, leaving a path of demolished furniture in your wake. Rotatable Camera – If you choose to survey the full beauty of the world and always fight from the most optimal angle. Levels are still designed so that players are not forced to rotate the camera; it is purely optional.

– If you choose to survey the full beauty of the world and always fight from the most optimal angle. Levels are still designed so that players are not forced to rotate the camera; it is purely optional. Secrets and Perils Abound – Over 200 Enemy heroes and bosses, hand-configured with their own unique arrays of deadly skills. Over 20 secret areas hidden behind crumbling walls, hidden gaps, and mysterious locked doors. Explode obstacles or repair structures to open new paths.

– Over 200 Enemy heroes and bosses, hand-configured with their own unique arrays of deadly skills. Over 20 secret areas hidden behind crumbling walls, hidden gaps, and mysterious locked doors. Explode obstacles or repair structures to open new paths. Rogue-Like Dungeons – Descend into special locked challenge dungeons that require a rare crafted key, where enemy levels increase as you progress and player teleport is disabled. There is no way out except to complete the dungeon or die trying.

– Descend into special locked challenge dungeons that require a rare crafted key, where enemy levels increase as you progress and player teleport is disabled. There is no way out except to complete the dungeon or die trying. Dynamic Weather – The world is brought to life with region-specific climates and a variety of weather effects. A sunny day can cloud over with mild rain showers that builds into a booming thunderstorm. Variable wind gusts blow grass and affect objects like windmills.

– The world is brought to life with region-specific climates and a variety of weather effects. A sunny day can cloud over with mild rain showers that builds into a booming thunderstorm. Variable wind gusts blow grass and affect objects like windmills. Recipe Based Crafting – Collect over 250 crafting recipes that allow you to combine salvaged components into unique crafted items and then, later, use those basic crafted items with higher-tiered recipes to complete items of amazing power.

– Collect over 250 crafting recipes that allow you to combine salvaged components into unique crafted items and then, later, use those basic crafted items with higher-tiered recipes to complete items of amazing power. Reclaim Skill Points – The ability to pay to reclaim points alleviates the fear and frustration of having to make early, uninformed skill choices that could permanently gimp a character

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles