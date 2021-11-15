Call of Duty: Vanguard Dominates the French Charts - Sales

Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 44, 2021, according to SELL.

The PlayStation 4 version of Call of Duty: Vanguard debuted in second place, while the Xbox One version debuted in fifth place.

Mario Party Superstars (NS) dropped to third place in its second week, while FIFA 22 (PS4) dropped two spots to fourth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Call of Duty: Vanguard FIFA 22 Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Xbox Series X|S

Call of Duty: Vanguard Far Cry 6 Riders Republic

PS4 Call of Duty: Vanguard FIFA 22 Far Cry 6 Xbox One Call of Duty: Vanguard FIFA 22 Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch Mario Party Superstars Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Luigi's Mansion 2 Super Mario 3D Land PC Age of Empires IV FIFA 22 Microsoft Flight Simulator

