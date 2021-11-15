Call of Duty: Vanguard Dominates the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 553 Views
Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 44, 2021, according to SELL.
The PlayStation 4 version of Call of Duty: Vanguard debuted in second place, while the Xbox One version debuted in fifth place.
Mario Party Superstars (NS) dropped to third place in its second week, while FIFA 22 (PS4) dropped two spots to fourth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- FIFA 22
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Xbox Series X|S
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Far Cry 6
- Riders Republic
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- FIFA 22
- Far Cry 6
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- FIFA 22
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Mario Party Superstars
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf
- Luigi's Mansion 2
- Super Mario 3D Land
- Age of Empires IV
- FIFA 22
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
