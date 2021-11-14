Super Robot Wars Series Ships Over 19 Million Units - Sales

Publisher Bandai Namco announced the Super Robot Wars franchise has shipped over 19 million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales.

The original Super Robot Wars released for the Game Boy in April 1991 and there are now over 90 games released in the series.

The most recent release, Super Robot Wars 30, released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC in Japan and Asia, as well as in the west for PC via Steam on October 28.

