STONKS-9800: Stock Market Simulator Headed to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Developer Ternox announced STONKS-9800: Stock Market Simulator will launch for PC via Steam in Q1 2022. It will launch later in 2022 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

A simulator of a businessman on the Japanese stock market in the 80s and 90s. Chill, catch a retro vibe, and watch your profits grow in the text-based game STONKS-9800: Stock Market Simulator.

Key Features:

Buy Stocks Buy stocks, get dividends, monitor the stock price. Your actions affect the market. Keep an eye on your health and do not overwork, lest you end up in the hospital.

Catch Retro Vibe Mini-games: pachinko and betting on horse races. Relive the period Japanese asset price bubble. Meet Yakuza. Manage your time.

Get Stonks Manage the company, having a controlling interest. Buy your own real estate and cars, increasing your level of comfort. Watch how your profits grow.



