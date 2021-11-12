Xbox Series X Gucci Edition Launches November 17 for $10,000 - News

posted 2 hours ago

Xbox and Gucci have partnered on its first collaboration by releasing a Gucci-themed Xbox Series X bundle. It will launch on November 17 for $10,000 with a limited release of just 100 consoles in select stores.

The Xbox Series X bundle includes a Gucci-themed Xbox Series X with a laser-cut monogram motif; two customized Xbox Wireless Controllers with a Gucci logo and blue and red stripes inspired by the House Web; a hard carry case with the Gucci logo, blue and red stripes; "XBOX" and "GOOD GAME" printed on the front and back; and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The Gucci-themed Xbox Series X bundle will be available in just eight stores worldwide. This includes the Wooster store in New York, Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, Moliere Palacio de Hierro in Mexico City, Gucci Circolo in Milan, London, and Berlin, SKP in Beijing, and Shibuya Parco in Tokyo.

