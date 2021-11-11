Call Of Duty: Vanguard Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

Call Of Duty: Vanguard has debuted in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 44th week of 2021.

Just Dance 2021, the one other new release this week, debuted in sixth place.

Mario Party Superstars after debuting in first place last week dropped one spot to second place. FIFA 22 in its sixth week drops from second to third place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Far Cry 6 jumped up one spot to fourth and fifth places, respectively. Riders Republic in its second week dropped from third to seventh place.

There are a total of five Nintendo Switch games in the top 10 and five multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 44, 2021: Call Of Duty: Vanguard - NEW Mario Party Superstars FIFA 22 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Far Cry 6 Just Dance 2022 - NEW Riders Republic Metroid Dread Animal Crossing: New Horizons Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

