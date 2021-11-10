Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition New Info Details Improved Gameplay, Enhanced Visuals, and more - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 516 Views
Rockstar Games has released new information for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition that details improved gameplay, enhanced visuals, platform-specific features, and music.
Read the details below:
Overview
Three iconic locations, three epic stories: Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition encompasses the genre-defining titles of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, each enhanced for a new generation and available together for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Bringing the classic locations of Liberty City, Vice City, and San Andreas to the latest platforms, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition features new Grand Theft Auto V-inspired modern controls, plus across the board graphical enhancements such as higher resolution textures and environmental upgrades, alongside platform-specific features from Gyro aiming on the Nintendo Switch to 4K resolution support with up to 60 frames per second performance on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, NVIDIA DLSS support on PC, and much more.
The undisputed pioneers of immersive three-dimensional open worlds, Grand Theft Auto III and its sequels introduced unprecedented freedom and nonlinear gameplay combined with rich, cinematic storytelling to critical and commercial acclaim. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition honors the experience of the original titles while updating the experience for new generations of fans. Following on from the 20th anniversary of the original release of Grand Theft Auto III earlier this year, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition celebrates the legacy of the series that redefined interactive entertainment and helped propel video games to the center of culture.
Features
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition features across-the-board enhancements to all three titles, featuring:
- An updated player experience, making it easier than ever to play these classic games, including
- A Grand Theft Auto V-style controller layout.
- Updated Weapon and Radio Station selection wheels for quick switching.
- Updated Mini-Maps with enhanced navigation allowing players to set waypoints to destinations.
- Improved gunplay and targeting controls, with upgraded drive-by controls in GTA: San Andreas.
- The ability to immediately restart failed missions.
- Updated Achievements and Trophies.
- New Rockstar Social Club Accomplishments for members.
- Plus newly supported languages; including Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Russian, and Korean, in addition to English, Spanish (Spain + Mexico), Italian, Japanese, French, and German.
- Enhanced visuals, with improved graphics and fidelity across all three games, including:
- Higher resolution textures from characters to weapons, vehicles to roads, and more for greater detail.
- A completely rebuilt lighting system, with enhanced shadows, reflections, and more.
- Improved environmental effects such as water and weather effects including rain and fog, plus more distinct changes to highlight different times across the sky, sun, moon and stars.
- Enhanced detail in trees and foliage, plus newly added three-dimensional detail to buildings and windows.
- Increased draw distances to provide a new level of depth and definition.
- Plus platform-specific features, including:
- 4K-resolution support with up to 60 frames per second performance for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X systems.
- NVIDIA DLSS Support for PC.
- Touch screen camera zooming, pans and menu selections as well as Gyro aiming for the Nintendo Switch.
Grand Theft Auto III
It all starts in Liberty City. With the revolutionary freedom to go anywhere and jack anyone, Grand Theft Auto III puts the center of the criminal underworld at your fingertips—if you have enough guts to take it.
Originally released on October 22nd, 2001, Grand Theft Auto III first pioneered Rockstar Games’ approach to building highly immersive and detailed, fully 3D open worlds, delivering unprecedented freedom and nonlinear gameplay combined with rich, cinematic storytelling. Within the living, breathing world of Liberty City, Grand Theft Auto III also elevated the series’ now signature radio stations, each with a thoughtfully curated playlist and DJ host to match. The highest-rated PlayStation 2 game of all time, Grand Theft Auto III was also the number one selling video game on consoles the year of its release—ushering in a new era of gaming and gaming fans, catapulting the series into the center of culture in the process.
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
Welcome to the 1980s. From the decade of big hair and pastel suits comes the story of one man’s rise to the top of the criminal pile. Grand Theft Auto returns with Tommy Vercetti’s tale of betrayal and revenge in a neon-soaked tropical town full of excess and brimming with possibilities.
Delivering heightened levels of immersion, detail and humor in its satirical take on ’80s America, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City debuted a fully-voiced protagonist in Tommy Vercetti, the ability to build your criminal empire through property and business ownership across the sprawl of the city, and one of the most iconic fully-licensed soundtracks in the history of games, and was the highest-selling game of its original release year of 2002.
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Five years ago, Carl ‘CJ’ Johnson escaped the haze of Los Santos, San Andreas… a city tearing itself apart with gang trouble, drugs, and corruption. Now, it’s the early 90s. CJ’s got to go home—his mother has been murdered, his family has fallen apart, and his childhood friends are all heading towards disaster. On his return to the neighborhood, a couple of cops frame him for homicide, forcing CJ on a journey that takes him across the entire state of San Andreas, to save his family and to take control of the streets in the next iteration of the series that changed everything.
The best-selling PlayStation 2 game of all time, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas was the first in the Trilogy to feature three distinct, wholly featured cities, each with a lush, natural environment separating their borders. In addition to the now standard behind-the-wheel shooting of the series, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas introduced in-depth character progression, making it possible for players to impact CJ’s look and abilities by partaking in certain activities and missions, lending new meaning to their character.
The Music
From the classical motifs of Grand Theft Auto III‘s Double Clef FM and the heavy-hitting drum and bass of MSX; to the melodrama of Vice City’s Emotion 98.3 and quintessential 80s pop powerhouse, Wave 103; to the West Coast rap of Radio Los Santos or Chicago house of SF-UR and debut of hosts such as Chuck D, Axl Rose and George Clinton in San Andreas, the radio stations of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition deliver the thoughtfully curated and wide-ranging selection of hits and hidden gems. With more than 200 songs across 29 pioneering radio stations the series has become known for, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition‘s iconic listings match the most recent release of the original versions (from 2014) – with no new changes, all detailed below.
In addition to higher quality audio at 16bit 44hrz for all the source music from the stations as well as original ambient effects, players will also be able to experience the game in 5.1 Surround Sound.
Double Clef FM | DJ – Morgan Merryweather (Gerry Cosgrove)
- Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – Non più andrai farfallone amoroso
- Giacomo Puccini – O mio babbino caro
- Giuseppe Verdi – Libiamo ne’ lieti calici
- Gaetano Donizetti – Chi mi frena in tal momento
- Giuseppe Verdi – La donna è mobile
- Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – Finch’han del vino
K-Jah | DJ – Horace ‘The Pacifist ‘Walsh (Herman Stephens)
- Scientist – Dance of the Vampires
- Scientist – Your Teeth In My Neck
- Scientist – The Corpse Rises
- Scientist – The Mummy’s Shroud
- Scientist – Plague of Zombies
Rise FM | DJ — Andre “The Accelerator” (André)
- Chris Walsh & Dave Beran – Shake (Revolt Clogrock Remix)
- Shiver – Deep Time
- R.R.D.S. – Innerbattle
- Slyder – Score (Original Mix) (2000)
- Slyder – Neo (The One) (2000)
Lips 106 | DJs — Cliff Lane (Ed McMann) and Andee (Shelley Miller)
- Marydancin – Wash Him Off
- Fatamarse – Bump To The Music
- April’s In Paris – Feels Like I Just Can’t Take No More
- Lucy – Forever
- Boyz 2 Girlz – Pray It Goes Ok?
- Da Shootaz – Grand Theft Auto (1997)
- Funky BJs – Rubber Tip
Game Radio FM | DJs – Stretch Armstrong (voices himself) and Lord Sear (voices himself)
- Reef – Scary Movies (Instrumental)
- Royce Da 5’9 – We’re Live (Danger)
- Nature – Nature Freestyle
- JoJo Pellegrino – JoJo Pellegrino Freestyle
- Royce Da 5’9 & Pretty Ugly – Spit Game
- Royce Da 5’9 – I’m the King
- Rush – Instrumental Bed 1, Bed 2
- Black Rob – By a Stranger
- Agallah & Sean Price – Rising to the Top
MSX FM | DJ – MC Codebreaker (voices himself)
- Calyx – Quagmire
- Rascal & Klone – Get Wild
- Ryme Tyme – Judgement Day
- Hex – Force
- Omni Trio – First Contact
- Aquasky – Spectre
- Rascal & Klone – Winner Takes All
- Ryme Tyme – T Minus
- nCode – Spasm
- D. Kay – Monolith
- Dom & Ryme Tyme – Iceberg
Head Radio | DJ – Michael Hunt (Russ Mottla)
- Dil-Don’t – Stripe Summer
- Whatever – Good Thing
- Craig Gray – Fade Away
- Conor and Jay – Change
- Frankie Fame – See Through You
- Scatwerk – Electronic Go Go
- Dezma – Life Is But A Mere Supply
Flashback 95.6 | DJ – Toni (Maria Chambers)
- Debbie Harry – Rush Rush
- Elizabeth Daily – Shake It Up
- Paul Engemann – Scarface (Push It to the Limit)
- Amy Holland – She’s On Fire
- Elizabeth Daily – I’m Hot Tonigh
Chatterbox FM | DJ – Lazlow (voices himself)
- No music tracks (talk radio)
Wave 103 | DJ – Adam First (Jamie Canfield)
- Frankie Goes to Hollywood – Two Tribes
- Tears For Fears – Pale Shelter
- Kim Wilde – Kids in America
- Blondie – Atomic
- A Flock of Seagulls – I Ran (So Far Away)
- The Human League – (Keep Feeling) Fascination
- Nena – 99 Luftballoons
- The Psychedelic Furs – Love My Way
- Spandau Ballet – Gold
- Thomas Dolby – Hyperactive!
- Romeo Void – Never Say Never
- Corey Hart – Sunglasses at Night
Flash FM | DJ – Toni (Maria Chambers)
- Hall & Oates – Out of Touch
- Electric Light Orchestra – Four Little Diamonds
- The Outfield – Your Love
- Talk Talk – Life’s What You Make It
- Bryan Adams – Run to You
- Wang Chung – Dance Hall Days
- Go West – Call Me
- Laura Branigan – Self Control
- INXS – Kiss the Dirt (Falling Down the Mountain)
- Yes – Owner of a Lonely Heart
Wildstyle Pirate Radio | DJ – Mr. Magic (John Rivas)
- Grandmaster Flash-The Furious Five – The Message
- Zapp + Roger – More Bounce to the Ounce
- Davy DMX – One For the Treble
- Mantronix – Bassline
- Man Parrish – Hip Hop Be Bop (Don’t Stop)
- Hashim – Al-Naafiysh (The Soul)
- Cybotron – Clear
- Run DMC – Rock Box
- Kurtis Blow – The Breaks
- Whodini – Magic’s Wand
Emotion 98.3 | DJ – Fernando Martinez (Frank Chavez)
- Toto – Africa
- Jan Hammer – Crockett’s Theme
- Cutting Crew – (I Just) Died in Your Arms
- Foreigner – Waiting For a Girl Like You
- Mr. Mister – Broken Wings
- Roxy Music – More Than This
- Squeeze – Tempted
- REO Speedwagon – Keep on Loving You
- Night Ranger – Sister Christian
- Luther Vandross – Never Too Much
Fever 105 | DJ – Oliver “Ladykiller” Biscuit (Julius Dyson)
- The Whispers – And the Beat Goes On
- Fat Larry’s Band – Act Like You Know
- Oliver Cheatham – Get Down Saturday Night
- Pointer Sisters – Automatic
- René & Angela – I’ll Be Good
- Mary Jane Girls – All Night Long
- Rick James – Ghetto Life
- Evelyn Champagne King – Shame
- Teena Marie – Behind the Groove
- Mtume – Juicy Fruit
- Kool & the Gang – Summer Madness
- Indeep – Last Night a D.J. Saved My Life
V-Rock | DJ – Lazlow (voices himself)
- Judas Priest – You’ve Got Another Thing Coming
- Motley Crue – Too Young to Fall in Love
- Megadeth – Peace Sells
- Rockstar’s Lovefist – Dangerous Bastard
- Autograph – Turn Up the Radio
- Twisted Sister – I Wanna Rock
- Anthrax – Madhouse
- Iron Maiden – 2 Minutes to Midnight
- Slayer – Raining Blood
- Tesla – Comin’ Atcha Live
- David Lee Rose – Yankee Rose
Radio Espantoso | DJ – Pepe (Tony Chiroldes)
- Cachao – A Gozar Con Mi Combo
- Alpha Banditos – The Bull is Wrong
- Tres Apenas Como Eso – Yo Te Miré
- Deodato – Latin Flute
- Mongo Santamaría – Mama Papa Tú
- Mongo Santamaría – Me and You Baby
- Machito and his Afro-Cuban Orchestra – Mambo Mucho Mambo
- Unaesta – La Vida Es Una Lenteja
- Lonnie Liston Smith – Expansions
- Deodato – Super Strut
- Xavier Cugat and his Orchestra – Jamay
- Benny Moré – Maracaibo Oriental
- Tito Puente – Mambo Gozón
VCPR | DJs – Jonathan Freeloader (Patrick Olsen) and Michelle Montanius (Kelly Guest)
- No music tracks (talk radio)
K-Chat | DJ – Amy Sheckenhausen (Leyna Weber)
- No music tracks (talk radio)
Playback FM |DJ – Forth Right MC (Chuck D)
- Kool G Rap & DJ Polo – Road to the Riches
- Big Daddy Kane – Warm It Up, Kane
- Spoonie Gee – The Godfather
- Masta Ace – Me and the Biz
- Slick Rick – Children’s Story
- Public Enemy – Rebel Without a Pause
- Eric B. & Rakim – I Know You Got Soul
- Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock – It Takes Two
- Gang Starr – B.Y.S.
- Biz Markie – The Vapors
- Brand Nubian – Brand Nubian
- Ultramagnetic MCs – Critical Beatdown
K-DST | DJ – Tommy “The Nightmare” Smith (Axl Rose)
- Foghat – Slow Ride
- Creedence Clearwater Revival – Green River
- Heart – Barracuda
- Kiss – Strutter
- Toto – Hold the Line
- Rod Stewart – Young Turks
- Humble Pie – Get Down to It
- Grand Funk Railroad – Some Kind of Wonderful
- Lynyrd Skynyrd – Free Bird
- America – A Horse with No Name
- The Who – Eminence Front
- Boston – Smokin’
- David Bowie – Somebody Up There Likes Me
- Eddie Money – Two Tickets to Paradise
- Billy Idol – White Wedding – Pt. 1
Bounce FM | DJ – The Funktipus (George Clinton)
- Dazz Band – Let It Whip
- Kool & the Gang – Hollywood Swinging
- Cameo – Candy
- MFSB – Love Is The Message
- Johnny Harris – Odyssey
- Ohio Players – Love Rollercoaster
- The Isley Brothers – Between The Sheets
- Zapp – I Can Make You Dance
- Rick James – Cold Blooded
- Ronnie Hudson and The Street People – West Coast Poplock
- Ohio Players – Funky Worm
- Maze – Twilight
- Lakeside – Fantastic Voyage
SF-UR |DJ – Hans Oberlander (Lloyd Floyd)
- Joe Smooth feat. Anthony Thomas – Promised Land
- 808 State – Pacific 202
- A Guy Called Gerald – Voodoo Ray
- Frankie Knuckles feat. Jamie Principle – Your Love
- Raze – Break 4 Love
- Cultural Vibe – Ma Foom Bey
- Jomanda – Make My Body Rock
- CeCe Rogers – Someday
- Nightwriters – Let The Music Use You
- Mr. Fingers – Can You Feel It?
- Marshall Jefferson – Move Your Body
- Maurice – This Is Acid (A New Dance Craze) (K & T Mix)
- The Todd Terry Project – Weekend
- Fallout – The Morning After (Sunrise Mix)
- Robert Owens – I’ll Be Your Friend
- The 28th Street Crew – I Need A Rhythm
Radio Los Santos | DJ – Julio G (Julio Gonzalez)
- Compton’s Most Wanted – Hood Took Me Under
- Dr.Dre (feat. Snoop Dogg) – Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang
- Too $hort – The Ghetto
- N.W.A. – Alwayz into Somethin’
- Ice Cube (feat. Das EFX) – Check Yo Self (The Message Remix)
- Kid Frost – La Raza
- Cypress Hill – How I Could Just Kill a Man
- Dr. Dre (feat. Snoop Dogg & RBX) – Fuck wit Dre Day
- The D.O.C. – It’s Funky Enough
- Ice Cube – It Was a Good Day
- Eazy-E – Eazy-Er Said Than Dunn
- Above the Law – Murder Rap
- Dr. Dre (feat. Snoop Dogg) – Deep Cover
- Da Lench Mob (feat. Ice Cube) – Guerillas in tha Mist
K-Rose | DJ – Mary-Beth Maybell (Riette Burdick)
- Jerry Reed – Amos Moses
- Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn – Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man
- Hank Williams – Hey Good Lookin’
- Juice Newton – Queen of Hearts
- Asleep At The Wheel – The Letter That Johnny Walker Read
- The Desert Rose Band – One Step Forward
- Willie Nelson – Crazy
- Patsy Cline – Three Cigarettes in an Ashtray
- Statler Brothers – Bed of Roses
- Mickey Gilley – Make the World Go Away
- Ed Bruce – Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys
- Merle Haggard – Always Wanting You
- Whitey Shafer – All My Ex’s Live in Texas
- Eddie Rabbitt – I Love a Rainy Night
- Statler Brothers – New York City
Radio X | DJ – Sage (Jodie Shawback)
- Helmet – Unsung
- Depeche Mode – Personal Jesus
- Faith No More – Midlife Crisis
- Danzig – Mother
- Living Colour – Cult of Personality
- Primal Scream – Movin’ on Up
- Guns N’ Roses – Welcome to the Jungle
- L7 – Pretend We’re Dead
- Soundgarden – Rusty Cage
- Jane’s Addiction – Been Caught Stealing
- The Stone Roses – Fools Gold
- Alice in Chains – Them Bones
- Stone Temple Pilots – Plush
CSR-103.9 | DJ – Phillip Michaels (Michael Bivins)
- SWV – I’m So Into You
- Soul II Soul – Keep On Movin’
- Samuelle – You Like What You See
- Johnny Gill – Rub You the Right Way
- Ralph Tresvant – Sensitivity
- Guy – Groove Me
- Aaron Hall – Don’t Be Afraid
- Boyz II Men – Motownphilly
- Bell Biv DeVoe – Poison
- Today – I Got the Feeling
- Wreckx-n-Effect – New Jack Swing
- Bobby Brown – Don’t Be Cruel
- En Vogue – My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)
K-Jah West | DJs – Marshall Peters (Lowell “Sly” Dunbar) & Johnny Lawton (Robbie Shakespeare)
- Shabba Ranks – Wicked Inna Bed
- Buju Banton – Batty Rider Augustus Pablo – King Tubby Meets Rockers Uptown
- Dennis Brown – Revolution
- Willi Williams – Armagideon Time
- I-Roy – Sidewalk Killer
- Toots & The Maytals – Funky Kingston
- Dillinger – Cokane In My Brain
- Toots & The Maytals – Pressure Drop
- Pliers – Bam Bam
- Barrington Levy – Here I Come
- Reggie Stepper – Drum Pan Sound
- Black Uhuru – Great Train Robbery
- Max Romeo & The Upsetters – Chase The Devi
Master Sounds 98.3 |DJ – Johnny “The Love Giant” Parkinson (Ricky Harris)
- Maceo & The Macks – Cross The Tracks (We Better Go Back)
- Harlem Underground Band – Smokin’ Cheeba Cheeba
- The Chakachas – Jungle Fever
- Bob James – Nautilus
- Booker T. & the MG’s – Green Onions
- Lyn Collins – Think (About It)
- War – Low Rider
- Gloria Jones – Tainted Love
- Sir Joe Quarterman & Free Soul – So Much Trouble In My Mind
WCTR – West Coast Talk Radio | DJs – Various
- No music tracks (talk radio)
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will launch digitally for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Rockstar Games Launcher on November 11 for $59.99. A physical edition will launch on December 7 for the Xbox Series X/Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Switch.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
