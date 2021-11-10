Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition New Info Details Improved Gameplay, Enhanced Visuals, and more - News

Rockstar Games has released new information for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition that details improved gameplay, enhanced visuals, platform-specific features, and music.

Read the details below:

Overview

Three iconic locations, three epic stories: Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition encompasses the genre-defining titles of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, each enhanced for a new generation and available together for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Bringing the classic locations of Liberty City, Vice City, and San Andreas to the latest platforms, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition features new Grand Theft Auto V-inspired modern controls, plus across the board graphical enhancements such as higher resolution textures and environmental upgrades, alongside platform-specific features from Gyro aiming on the Nintendo Switch to 4K resolution support with up to 60 frames per second performance on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, NVIDIA DLSS support on PC, and much more.

The undisputed pioneers of immersive three-dimensional open worlds, Grand Theft Auto III and its sequels introduced unprecedented freedom and nonlinear gameplay combined with rich, cinematic storytelling to critical and commercial acclaim. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition honors the experience of the original titles while updating the experience for new generations of fans. Following on from the 20th anniversary of the original release of Grand Theft Auto III earlier this year, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition celebrates the legacy of the series that redefined interactive entertainment and helped propel video games to the center of culture.

Features

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition features across-the-board enhancements to all three titles, featuring:

An updated player experience , making it easier than ever to play these classic games, including A Grand Theft Auto V-style controller layout. Updated Weapon and Radio Station selection wheels for quick switching. Updated Mini-Maps with enhanced navigation allowing players to set waypoints to destinations. Improved gunplay and targeting controls, with upgraded drive-by controls in GTA: San Andreas. The ability to immediately restart failed missions. Updated Achievements and Trophies. New Rockstar Social Club Accomplishments for members. Plus newly supported languages; including Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Russian, and Korean, in addition to English, Spanish (Spain + Mexico), Italian, Japanese, French, and German.

, making it easier than ever to play these classic games, including Enhanced visuals , with improved graphics and fidelity across all three games, including: Higher resolution textures from characters to weapons, vehicles to roads, and more for greater detail. A completely rebuilt lighting system, with enhanced shadows, reflections, and more. Improved environmental effects such as water and weather effects including rain and fog, plus more distinct changes to highlight different times across the sky, sun, moon and stars. Enhanced detail in trees and foliage, plus newly added three-dimensional detail to buildings and windows. Increased draw distances to provide a new level of depth and definition.

, with improved graphics and fidelity across all three games, including: Plus platform-specific features , including: 4K-resolution support with up to 60 frames per second performance for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X systems. NVIDIA DLSS Support for PC. Touch screen camera zooming, pans and menu selections as well as Gyro aiming for the Nintendo Switch.

, including:

Grand Theft Auto III

It all starts in Liberty City. With the revolutionary freedom to go anywhere and jack anyone, Grand Theft Auto III puts the center of the criminal underworld at your fingertips—if you have enough guts to take it.

Originally released on October 22nd, 2001, Grand Theft Auto III first pioneered Rockstar Games’ approach to building highly immersive and detailed, fully 3D open worlds, delivering unprecedented freedom and nonlinear gameplay combined with rich, cinematic storytelling. Within the living, breathing world of Liberty City, Grand Theft Auto III also elevated the series’ now signature radio stations, each with a thoughtfully curated playlist and DJ host to match. The highest-rated PlayStation 2 game of all time, Grand Theft Auto III was also the number one selling video game on consoles the year of its release—ushering in a new era of gaming and gaming fans, catapulting the series into the center of culture in the process.

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Welcome to the 1980s. From the decade of big hair and pastel suits comes the story of one man’s rise to the top of the criminal pile. Grand Theft Auto returns with Tommy Vercetti’s tale of betrayal and revenge in a neon-soaked tropical town full of excess and brimming with possibilities.

Delivering heightened levels of immersion, detail and humor in its satirical take on ’80s America, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City debuted a fully-voiced protagonist in Tommy Vercetti, the ability to build your criminal empire through property and business ownership across the sprawl of the city, and one of the most iconic fully-licensed soundtracks in the history of games, and was the highest-selling game of its original release year of 2002.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Five years ago, Carl ‘CJ’ Johnson escaped the haze of Los Santos, San Andreas… a city tearing itself apart with gang trouble, drugs, and corruption. Now, it’s the early 90s. CJ’s got to go home—his mother has been murdered, his family has fallen apart, and his childhood friends are all heading towards disaster. On his return to the neighborhood, a couple of cops frame him for homicide, forcing CJ on a journey that takes him across the entire state of San Andreas, to save his family and to take control of the streets in the next iteration of the series that changed everything.

The best-selling PlayStation 2 game of all time, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas was the first in the Trilogy to feature three distinct, wholly featured cities, each with a lush, natural environment separating their borders. In addition to the now standard behind-the-wheel shooting of the series, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas introduced in-depth character progression, making it possible for players to impact CJ’s look and abilities by partaking in certain activities and missions, lending new meaning to their character.

The Music

From the classical motifs of Grand Theft Auto III‘s Double Clef FM and the heavy-hitting drum and bass of MSX; to the melodrama of Vice City’s Emotion 98.3 and quintessential 80s pop powerhouse, Wave 103; to the West Coast rap of Radio Los Santos or Chicago house of SF-UR and debut of hosts such as Chuck D, Axl Rose and George Clinton in San Andreas, the radio stations of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition deliver the thoughtfully curated and wide-ranging selection of hits and hidden gems. With more than 200 songs across 29 pioneering radio stations the series has become known for, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition‘s iconic listings match the most recent release of the original versions (from 2014) – with no new changes, all detailed below.

In addition to higher quality audio at 16bit 44hrz for all the source music from the stations as well as original ambient effects, players will also be able to experience the game in 5.1 Surround Sound.

Double Clef FM | DJ – Morgan Merryweather (Gerry Cosgrove)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – Non più andrai farfallone amoroso

Giacomo Puccini – O mio babbino caro

Giuseppe Verdi – Libiamo ne’ lieti calici

Gaetano Donizetti – Chi mi frena in tal momento

Giuseppe Verdi – La donna è mobile

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – Finch’han del vino

K-Jah | DJ – Horace ‘The Pacifist ‘Walsh (Herman Stephens)

Scientist – Dance of the Vampires

Scientist – Your Teeth In My Neck

Scientist – The Corpse Rises

Scientist – The Mummy’s Shroud

Scientist – Plague of Zombies

Rise FM | DJ — Andre “The Accelerator” (André)

Chris Walsh & Dave Beran – Shake (Revolt Clogrock Remix)

Shiver – Deep Time

R.R.D.S. – Innerbattle

Slyder – Score (Original Mix) (2000)

Slyder – Neo (The One) (2000)

Lips 106 | DJs — Cliff Lane (Ed McMann) and Andee (Shelley Miller)

Marydancin – Wash Him Off

Fatamarse – Bump To The Music

April’s In Paris – Feels Like I Just Can’t Take No More

Lucy – Forever

Boyz 2 Girlz – Pray It Goes Ok?

Da Shootaz – Grand Theft Auto (1997)

Funky BJs – Rubber Tip

Game Radio FM | DJs – Stretch Armstrong (voices himself) and Lord Sear (voices himself)

Reef – Scary Movies (Instrumental)

Royce Da 5’9 – We’re Live (Danger)

Nature – Nature Freestyle

JoJo Pellegrino – JoJo Pellegrino Freestyle

Royce Da 5’9 & Pretty Ugly – Spit Game

Royce Da 5’9 – I’m the King

Rush – Instrumental Bed 1, Bed 2

Black Rob – By a Stranger

Agallah & Sean Price – Rising to the Top

MSX FM | DJ – MC Codebreaker (voices himself)

Calyx – Quagmire

Rascal & Klone – Get Wild

Ryme Tyme – Judgement Day

Hex – Force

Omni Trio – First Contact

Aquasky – Spectre

Rascal & Klone – Winner Takes All

Ryme Tyme – T Minus

nCode – Spasm

D. Kay – Monolith

Dom & Ryme Tyme – Iceberg

Head Radio | DJ – Michael Hunt (Russ Mottla)

Dil-Don’t – Stripe Summer

Whatever – Good Thing

Craig Gray – Fade Away

Conor and Jay – Change

Frankie Fame – See Through You

Scatwerk – Electronic Go Go

Dezma – Life Is But A Mere Supply

Flashback 95.6 | DJ – Toni (Maria Chambers)

Debbie Harry – Rush Rush

Elizabeth Daily – Shake It Up

Paul Engemann – Scarface (Push It to the Limit)

Amy Holland – She’s On Fire

Elizabeth Daily – I’m Hot Tonigh

Chatterbox FM | DJ – Lazlow (voices himself)

No music tracks (talk radio)

Wave 103 | DJ – Adam First (Jamie Canfield)

Frankie Goes to Hollywood – Two Tribes

Tears For Fears – Pale Shelter

Kim Wilde – Kids in America

Blondie – Atomic

A Flock of Seagulls – I Ran (So Far Away)

The Human League – (Keep Feeling) Fascination

Nena – 99 Luftballoons

The Psychedelic Furs – Love My Way

Spandau Ballet – Gold

Thomas Dolby – Hyperactive!

Romeo Void – Never Say Never

Corey Hart – Sunglasses at Night

Flash FM | DJ – Toni (Maria Chambers)

Hall & Oates – Out of Touch

Electric Light Orchestra – Four Little Diamonds

The Outfield – Your Love

Talk Talk – Life’s What You Make It

Bryan Adams – Run to You

Wang Chung – Dance Hall Days

Go West – Call Me

Laura Branigan – Self Control

INXS – Kiss the Dirt (Falling Down the Mountain)

Yes – Owner of a Lonely Heart

Wildstyle Pirate Radio | DJ – Mr. Magic (John Rivas)

Grandmaster Flash-The Furious Five – The Message

Zapp + Roger – More Bounce to the Ounce

Davy DMX – One For the Treble

Mantronix – Bassline

Man Parrish – Hip Hop Be Bop (Don’t Stop)

Hashim – Al-Naafiysh (The Soul)

Cybotron – Clear

Run DMC – Rock Box

Kurtis Blow – The Breaks

Whodini – Magic’s Wand

Emotion 98.3 | DJ – Fernando Martinez (Frank Chavez)

Toto – Africa

Jan Hammer – Crockett’s Theme

Cutting Crew – (I Just) Died in Your Arms

Foreigner – Waiting For a Girl Like You

Mr. Mister – Broken Wings

Roxy Music – More Than This

Squeeze – Tempted

REO Speedwagon – Keep on Loving You

Night Ranger – Sister Christian

Luther Vandross – Never Too Much

Fever 105 | DJ – Oliver “Ladykiller” Biscuit (Julius Dyson)

The Whispers – And the Beat Goes On

Fat Larry’s Band – Act Like You Know

Oliver Cheatham – Get Down Saturday Night

Pointer Sisters – Automatic

René & Angela – I’ll Be Good

Mary Jane Girls – All Night Long

Rick James – Ghetto Life

Evelyn Champagne King – Shame

Teena Marie – Behind the Groove

Mtume – Juicy Fruit

Kool & the Gang – Summer Madness

Indeep – Last Night a D.J. Saved My Life

V-Rock | DJ – Lazlow (voices himself)

Judas Priest – You’ve Got Another Thing Coming

Motley Crue – Too Young to Fall in Love

Megadeth – Peace Sells

Rockstar’s Lovefist – Dangerous Bastard

Autograph – Turn Up the Radio

Twisted Sister – I Wanna Rock

Anthrax – Madhouse

Iron Maiden – 2 Minutes to Midnight

Slayer – Raining Blood

Tesla – Comin’ Atcha Live

David Lee Rose – Yankee Rose

Radio Espantoso | DJ – Pepe (Tony Chiroldes)

Cachao – A Gozar Con Mi Combo

Alpha Banditos – The Bull is Wrong

Tres Apenas Como Eso – Yo Te Miré

Deodato – Latin Flute

Mongo Santamaría – Mama Papa Tú

Mongo Santamaría – Me and You Baby

Machito and his Afro-Cuban Orchestra – Mambo Mucho Mambo

Unaesta – La Vida Es Una Lenteja

Lonnie Liston Smith – Expansions

Deodato – Super Strut

Xavier Cugat and his Orchestra – Jamay

Benny Moré – Maracaibo Oriental

Tito Puente – Mambo Gozón

VCPR | DJs – Jonathan Freeloader (Patrick Olsen) and Michelle Montanius (Kelly Guest)

No music tracks (talk radio)

K-Chat | DJ – Amy Sheckenhausen (Leyna Weber)

No music tracks (talk radio)

Playback FM |DJ – Forth Right MC (Chuck D)

Kool G Rap & DJ Polo – Road to the Riches

Big Daddy Kane – Warm It Up, Kane

Spoonie Gee – The Godfather

Masta Ace – Me and the Biz

Slick Rick – Children’s Story

Public Enemy – Rebel Without a Pause

Eric B. & Rakim – I Know You Got Soul

Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock – It Takes Two

Gang Starr – B.Y.S.

Biz Markie – The Vapors

Brand Nubian – Brand Nubian

Ultramagnetic MCs – Critical Beatdown

K-DST | DJ – Tommy “The Nightmare” Smith (Axl Rose)

Foghat – Slow Ride

Creedence Clearwater Revival – Green River

Heart – Barracuda

Kiss – Strutter

Toto – Hold the Line

Rod Stewart – Young Turks

Humble Pie – Get Down to It

Grand Funk Railroad – Some Kind of Wonderful

Lynyrd Skynyrd – Free Bird

America – A Horse with No Name

The Who – Eminence Front

Boston – Smokin’

David Bowie – Somebody Up There Likes Me

Eddie Money – Two Tickets to Paradise

Billy Idol – White Wedding – Pt. 1

Bounce FM | DJ – The Funktipus (George Clinton)

Dazz Band – Let It Whip

Kool & the Gang – Hollywood Swinging

Cameo – Candy

MFSB – Love Is The Message

Johnny Harris – Odyssey

Ohio Players – Love Rollercoaster

The Isley Brothers – Between The Sheets

Zapp – I Can Make You Dance

Rick James – Cold Blooded

Ronnie Hudson and The Street People – West Coast Poplock

Ohio Players – Funky Worm

Maze – Twilight

Lakeside – Fantastic Voyage

SF-UR |DJ – Hans Oberlander (Lloyd Floyd)

Joe Smooth feat. Anthony Thomas – Promised Land

808 State – Pacific 202

A Guy Called Gerald – Voodoo Ray

Frankie Knuckles feat. Jamie Principle – Your Love

Raze – Break 4 Love

Cultural Vibe – Ma Foom Bey

Jomanda – Make My Body Rock

CeCe Rogers – Someday

Nightwriters – Let The Music Use You

Mr. Fingers – Can You Feel It?

Marshall Jefferson – Move Your Body

Maurice – This Is Acid (A New Dance Craze) (K & T Mix)

The Todd Terry Project – Weekend

Fallout – The Morning After (Sunrise Mix)

Robert Owens – I’ll Be Your Friend

The 28th Street Crew – I Need A Rhythm

Radio Los Santos | DJ – Julio G (Julio Gonzalez)

Compton’s Most Wanted – Hood Took Me Under

Dr.Dre (feat. Snoop Dogg) – Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang

Too $hort – The Ghetto

N.W.A. – Alwayz into Somethin’

Ice Cube (feat. Das EFX) – Check Yo Self (The Message Remix)

Kid Frost – La Raza

Cypress Hill – How I Could Just Kill a Man

Dr. Dre (feat. Snoop Dogg & RBX) – Fuck wit Dre Day

The D.O.C. – It’s Funky Enough

Ice Cube – It Was a Good Day

Eazy-E – Eazy-Er Said Than Dunn

Above the Law – Murder Rap

Dr. Dre (feat. Snoop Dogg) – Deep Cover

Da Lench Mob (feat. Ice Cube) – Guerillas in tha Mist

K-Rose | DJ – Mary-Beth Maybell (Riette Burdick)

Jerry Reed – Amos Moses

Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn – Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man

Hank Williams – Hey Good Lookin’

Juice Newton – Queen of Hearts

Asleep At The Wheel – The Letter That Johnny Walker Read

The Desert Rose Band – One Step Forward

Willie Nelson – Crazy

Patsy Cline – Three Cigarettes in an Ashtray

Statler Brothers – Bed of Roses

Mickey Gilley – Make the World Go Away

Ed Bruce – Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys

Merle Haggard – Always Wanting You

Whitey Shafer – All My Ex’s Live in Texas

Eddie Rabbitt – I Love a Rainy Night

Statler Brothers – New York City

Radio X | DJ – Sage (Jodie Shawback)

Helmet – Unsung

Depeche Mode – Personal Jesus

Personal Jesus Faith No More – Midlife Crisis

Danzig – Mother

Living Colour – Cult of Personality

Primal Scream – Movin’ on Up

Guns N’ Roses – Welcome to the Jungle

L7 – Pretend We’re Dead

Soundgarden – Rusty Cage

Jane’s Addiction – Been Caught Stealing

The Stone Roses – Fools Gold

Alice in Chains – Them Bones

Stone Temple Pilots – Plush

CSR-103.9 | DJ – Phillip Michaels (Michael Bivins)

SWV – I’m So Into You

Soul II Soul – Keep On Movin’

Samuelle – You Like What You See

Johnny Gill – Rub You the Right Way

Ralph Tresvant – Sensitivity

Guy – Groove Me

Aaron Hall – Don’t Be Afraid

Boyz II Men – Motownphilly

Bell Biv DeVoe – Poison

Today – I Got the Feeling

Wreckx-n-Effect – New Jack Swing

Bobby Brown – Don’t Be Cruel

En Vogue – My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)

K-Jah West | DJs – Marshall Peters (Lowell “Sly” Dunbar) & Johnny Lawton (Robbie Shakespeare)

Shabba Ranks – Wicked Inna Bed

Buju Banton – Batty Rider Augustus Pablo – King Tubby Meets Rockers Uptown

Dennis Brown – Revolution

Willi Williams – Armagideon Time

I-Roy – Sidewalk Killer

Toots & The Maytals – Funky Kingston

Dillinger – Cokane In My Brain

Toots & The Maytals – Pressure Drop

Pliers – Bam Bam

Barrington Levy – Here I Come

Reggie Stepper – Drum Pan Sound

Black Uhuru – Great Train Robbery

Max Romeo & The Upsetters – Chase The Devi

Master Sounds 98.3 |DJ – Johnny “The Love Giant” Parkinson (Ricky Harris)

Maceo & The Macks – Cross The Tracks (We Better Go Back)

Harlem Underground Band – Smokin’ Cheeba Cheeba

The Chakachas – Jungle Fever

Bob James – Nautilus

Booker T. & the MG’s – Green Onions

Lyn Collins – Think (About It)

War – Low Rider

Gloria Jones – Tainted Love

Sir Joe Quarterman & Free Soul – So Much Trouble In My Mind

WCTR – West Coast Talk Radio | DJs – Various

No music tracks (talk radio)

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will launch digitally for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Rockstar Games Launcher on November 11 for $59.99. A physical edition will launch on December 7 for the Xbox Series X/Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Switch.

