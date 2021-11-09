Phil Spencer Wants Xbox to Continue to Invest in More Social and Casual Games - News

/ 771 Views

by, posted 18 hours ago

Microsoft has spent billions of dollars on acquisitions over the past few years to grow its first-party lineup to 23 studios. However, the main focus has been on more core developers like Bethesda parent company Zenimax.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with Bloomberg at the Paley International Council Summit said he wants Xbox to grow its presence in social and casual games.

"When I think about the kinds of genres that are usually associated with Xbox, yes, we have Roblox, we have Minecraft, we have FIFA and Fortnite, but we want to continue to invest in more social, casual content that’s out there," said Spencer. "We have a lot of ambition."

"Part of creating a studio is the idea that at some point I'll be able to financially exit and realize the risks that I took and see the benefit of that," he added. "It’s a two-sided economy of creators starting new teams, taking risks doing new things, seeing that to completion, and then those studios becoming part of something bigger."

Spencer added he is working with supply chain partners to help increase the supply of the Xbox Series X and S consoles.

"Diversifying the supply chain is something that we've really been looking at at Microsoft and Xbox and making some decisions with our supply chain partners to ensure that no one global situation can pinch the supply as much as it has for us over the last 18 months," said Spencer.

"We need to be in a position where we continue to deliver product to customers. That’s my responsibility. I don’t get to use supply chain as an excuse in the long run."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles