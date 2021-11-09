Bethesda Game Studios is Focused on Single-Player Games - News

Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard in an interview with IGN was asked if the studio was focused in developing single-player games.

"Absolutely," Howard replied, later adding that "It's part of who we are, it's what we love about games."

Howard did mention that even the multiplayer game, Fallout 76, added an expansion that is more single-player focused.

"With Fallout 76, once we added Wastelanders and that kind of questing stuff, the amount of people that want to play it as a solo experience is very, very strong."

The studios currently focused on Starfield, which is set to launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PC on November 11, 2022. After that the team will focus on The Elder Scrolls VI.

