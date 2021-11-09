Borderlands 2 Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep DLC Gets Standalone Release - News

posted 32 minutes ago

Publisher 2K Games and developer Gearbox Software are currently developing Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, which is set to launch in March 2022. It is a full standalone game inspired by the 2013 Borderlands 2 Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep DLC.

In order to get people ready for the upcoming Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Gearbox has released the Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep DLC as a standalone game called Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure.

Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure is now available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It is available for free on the Epic Games Store until November 16.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store on March 25, 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

